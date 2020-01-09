Dodge County jail admin testifies about the need for training on naloxone in jails

MADISON -- Dodge County Deputy Jail Administrator Jason Hundt testified in Madison Monday in favor of a bill that would allow jailers to receive training and resources for the use of Naloxone in the jails.

Representative Mark Born (R-Beaver Dam) introduced AB 645 after being contacted by Hundt about county jailers having the appropriate training and resources to administer Naloxone, a life-saving opioid antagonist used to completely or partially reverse an opioid overdose. Naloxone is more commonly referred to as Narcan.

“I want to thank Jason for reaching out and making me aware of a loophole in current statute that prevents county jailers from obtaining Narcan in county jails,” said Rep. Mark Born. “By making these changes, we are not only increasing the number of lives saved from overdose, we are also equipping staff to be fully prepared in emergency situations.”

AB 645 adds county jailers to the current state statute which establishes a framework for all levels of EMT and first responders to be trained on how to administer Narcan. This will be especially useful for county jails in smaller, rural communities who are not equipped with 24-hour nursing staff to administer Narcan.