JUNEAU -- As supervisors close in on a final budget draft, Dodge County taxpayers can expect to pay less next year toward county services, even as the county plans to collect slightly more.
According to a summary given to the Dodge County Board by Administrator James Mielke, the 256-page document includes a total tax levy of $34.6 million, a 1.6% increase from this year. But an increase in the county's equalized value, means that the property tax rate will decrease.
The proposed county mill rate is down 4.8% from this year to $5.15 per thousand dollars of assessed value.
The total proposed budget for 2020 is $117 million.
Highlights of next year's budget include:
- Increased resources to meeting rising needs at the Human Services & Health Department;
- Increased funding for the Dodge County Clerk’s office to accommodate four elections in 2020;
- Funding to initiate a countywide well testing program through the Land & Water Conservation Department;
- Funding for an employee compensation and benefit study for the Human Resources Department;
- Service, equipment maintenance and upgrades to prevent outages to nine communication towers for the Emergency Management Department;
- A cost of living adjustment for non-represented positions.
Capital expenditures include:
- $3.7 million to replace a satellite highway shop in Reeseville;
- Phase 1 of the reconstruction of Highway M between Juneau and Watertown;
- Eight miles of rehabilitation and repaving of the county highway system;
- $1 million to repurpose the Law Enforcement Center (partly Jail Pod J) for sheriff vehicle/equipment storage and to raze the 1959 portion of that complex
- Rehabilitation and repavement of parking lots for the courthouse and detention center.
“This budget is a collaborative effort by county department heads, the Finance Committee and County Board Supervisors sharing a common goal of providing professional, high-quality service and programs to county residents,” wrote Mielke. “Special thanks to the dedicated county employees who turn the county’s goals into reality.”
Allocations for the 0.5% county sales tax include $2.35 million for debt service principal payments, $3 million for highway and bridge projects, $701,000 for various purchases, $968,000 for internal borrowing principal projects and nearly $946,000 to lower the tax levy for a total of nearly $8 million.
Economic development
Earlier in the meeting, a presentation was shared reporting progress in economic development by Vicky Pratt of Thrive Economic Development. Dodge County is partnered with Jefferson County in a five-year strategic plan to attract new businesses, new residents and overall growth.
"It's all about aligning resources with our desired outcomes," said Pratt. "We want to build the opportunity pipeline, create more opportunities for us to compete and hopefully win more business investment opportunities in Dodge County, build a strong worker pipeline and build brand awareness. We want to ensure that our two-county area is a must-see location for businesses that are considering making investments."
There were 58 managed opportunities of businesses seeking locations in Dodge and Jefferson counties over the past year. Most of those were in manufacturing (55%), with 21% in food and beverage processing.
"That should come as no surprise to everybody because that's our strength. That's who we are," said Pratt. "We have a strong ecosystem in place that supports those types of business and that type of growth."
Thrive ED lists investment opportunities online, and provides confidential searches for employers who might want to move to the area.
"They may not want people to know that they're looking around," said Pratt. "We did 25 of those last year, and interestingly enough we have seen a growth in terms of the ability to get people to take a look at Dodge County, north of the I-94 corridor. We're getting some traction."
Challenges in Dodge County include its aging population, a shortage of skilled workers and overcoming a lack of affordable housing and transportation options. Finding affordable day care and expanding broadband access also need to be addressed, the group reported.
A report was presented on the Enterprise Resource Planning Project, in which Dodge County transitions to Tyler-Munis for all county financial reporting.
"Expected impacts are improved workflow processes and improved efficiencies across all county departments," said Mielke. "The dedicated Dodge County project team has devoted countless hours since March 2017 to ensure the project … is a success."
The system will go live after Jan. 1.
