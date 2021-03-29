Candidate Q&A: Reedsburg Board of Education Area II representative

Retzlaff: The lost trust. Parents are feeling disregarded and unheard. Many feel the district did not put the children’s needs first. This resulted in 192 students leaving our public schools for alternative options. We were projected for an increase of 30-50 and lost 192, the revenue impacts of this are extensive and alarming. I want to create a more transparent district that unites taxpayers, parents, staff and students by openly communicating our successes and our failures.

If elected, what are your short and long-term goals for the school board?

Colvin: In the short-term, I will champion clear and consistent communication between the board and the community. I plan to visit buildings, meet the entire staff of the district. It is imperative to have open, honest communication. In the long-term, I plan to work faithfully on whatever committee I am placed upon. Every decision will be based upon this value, “ensure every student has access to a quality education, regardless of their circumstances”.

Retzlaff: Work to regain trust. Connect with the parents and students who chose to leave. Let them know we can and will do better. Creating a transparent district that focuses on accountability and being proactive. I want to prioritize and share data that is relevant to parents, students and our community to encourage them to take part in accountability efforts. I also want to keep working with groups like Reedsburg Young Professionals to attract and retain our Reedsburg alumni back to join our great district staff.

Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.