Candidate Q&A: Reedsburg Board of Education Area II representative

Two candidates are running to represent the Area II seat on the Reedsburg Board of Education in the April 6 election.
JR Colvin and Ross Retzlaff will be on the ballot for the position to replace incumbent Neal Pulvermacher, who is not seeking re-election. The term is for three years. Area II represents the area north of Highway 33.
The city of Reedsburg race is also contested between Leo Almeida and Sonny Hyde. Area III candidate Heather Westphal is running unopposed.
JR Colvin
Age: 53
Family: Married to Wendy. I've lived in Reedsburg 27 years. Two children, Adam and Grace.
Job: Instructor at MATC in the Applied Science, Engineering and Technology Department. Works primarily in the area’s Mechanical Design, Advanced Mfg., and Quality Control departments. Prior to this, managed the CAD/CAM department at Matrex Mold and Tool in Portage.
Prior elected office: N/A
Other public service: Has spent time and effort in many roles supporting various public and civic organizations over the past 20 years. Was invited to coach for the USA Skills team in 2018. Represented the USA in the World Skills competition of CNC Milling in Kazan, Russia. Announcing varsity wrestling matches on RUCL’s LC 11 and during Friday football games on the sidelines. Served on the congregation council of St. John’s Lutheran Church and the board of the grid-iron club.
Education: Spent a year in MATC’s criminal justice program. Received military training as 75B Personal Administrative Specialist, an associate’s degree in Machine Tool Techniques, served a five-year apprenticeship and is recognized as a Journeyman Tool and Die Maker. Hold’s a Bachelor’s of Science in Management.
Ross Retzlaff
Age: 38
Family: Wife Mandy, married 15 years. Three children, Landon age 12, Linnea age 8, Ruxin age 6.
Job: Crop Insurance Specialist with the State Bank of Cross Plains
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Co-founded the Reedsburg Young Professionals and served as the President of the board for first two years. The group is dedicated to creating opportunities and activities to attract and retain the younger generation to the Reedsburg area while providing for our community. Sauk County Institute of Leadership (SCIL) board member. Reedsburg Lions Club Member.
Education: 2000 Graduate from Reedsburg Area High School, 2004 graduate from UW-River Falls with a Major in Agriculture Communication and a minor in Agribusiness.
Email or website: ross.retzlaff@gmail.com, facebook.com/RossForSchoolBoard
Questions
Why are you the best candidate to represent the people on Reedsburg’s Board of Education?
Colvin: I am a strong candidate for several reasons: I believe that every child deserves access to a quality education, regardless of their circumstances. I have a commitment to the stakeholders of the district, proven by dedication and work within the community and I have a habit of working hard. I also have management training and experience, along with excellent listening skills will serve the district well.
Retzlaff: The hundreds of parents in this community who have felt unheard this year trusted me to be their voice for the last 7 months as we advocated for a full time, face-to-face option. I believe we need a more transparent district so the community can have a better understanding of why and how these decisions are made.
What is the most important issue(s) facing the School District of Reedsburg and how would you propose to address it?
Colvin: I feel education is like most institutions. Whether it be a manufacturing facility, an electrical contractor, or a healthcare organization, they need trained, hard-working employees. The most important issue is to attract and retain an excellent, hard-working staff.
Retzlaff: The lost trust. Parents are feeling disregarded and unheard. Many feel the district did not put the children’s needs first. This resulted in 192 students leaving our public schools for alternative options. We were projected for an increase of 30-50 and lost 192, the revenue impacts of this are extensive and alarming. I want to create a more transparent district that unites taxpayers, parents, staff and students by openly communicating our successes and our failures.
If elected, what are your short and long-term goals for the school board?
Colvin: In the short-term, I will champion clear and consistent communication between the board and the community. I plan to visit buildings, meet the entire staff of the district. It is imperative to have open, honest communication. In the long-term, I plan to work faithfully on whatever committee I am placed upon. Every decision will be based upon this value, “ensure every student has access to a quality education, regardless of their circumstances”.
Retzlaff: Work to regain trust. Connect with the parents and students who chose to leave. Let them know we can and will do better. Creating a transparent district that focuses on accountability and being proactive. I want to prioritize and share data that is relevant to parents, students and our community to encourage them to take part in accountability efforts. I also want to keep working with groups like Reedsburg Young Professionals to attract and retain our Reedsburg alumni back to join our great district staff.
