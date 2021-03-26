Candidate Q&A: Reedsburg common council fourth district alderperson race

The fourth district alderperson race on the Reedsburg common council will feature incumbent and current council president Tom Seamonson and challenger Aaron Bauer vying for the position. Terms run three years. The spring election is April 6.
It is the second contested race on the common council in this year's spring election with Melissa Frenz and Richard Braun looking to fill the third district alderperson seat with incumbent Calvin Craker not seeking re-election. No one is running for the District 1 seat or filed a write-in candidacy for the position as of March 22, according to Jacob Crosetto, the city's clerk/treasurer. The position is currently held by David Moon who is not seeking re-election.
Answers to questions were edited for length, clarity and style.
Tom Seamonson
Age: 79
Family: Married with two daughters and five grandchildren
Job: School District of Reedsburg special needs driver and city council
Prior elected office: City council 2006-2012 and 2018-2021. Also city council president.
Other public service: Veteran, American Legion Member, helped start Vet Fest Run, past president and assistant governor of rotary.
Education: High school and computer classes at MATC
Email or website: atseamo@rucls.net
Aaron Bauer
Age: 36
Family: Husband of Jessica Bauer; father of Olive and Milo
Job: Owner and sales rep at Forward Farm Lines
Prior elected office: none
Other public service: Parks and Recreation Committee, Vice President of South School Elementary, Vice President of Pineview Elementary.
Education: 2002 Reedsburg Area High School Graduate, 2005 MATC graduate
Email or website: facebook.com/bauer4council
Questions
Why are you the best candidate to represent the people in your district on the Reedsburg common council?
Seamonson: Past service on city council and committees. Lived in the area since 1947. Past business owner.
Bauer: I am running for common council because I feel I would bring a different perspective to the council. My perspective is that of a business owner, and a parent to a young family that lives in a part of our community that has lost an elementary school and knows and feels the effects that has brought upon our neighborhood.
What is the most important issue(s) in Reedsburg in this election and how would you address it?
Seamonson: Keep taxes low, street improvements, bring in more business, industry or good paying jobs.
Bauer: For me, it is our connection as a community. I would like to see and support interaction between all aspects of our community. I would like to build bridges between students, businesses and senior communities to name a few. Those bridges should extend out and welcome all residents and perspectives. Our city website and Facebook should be expanded with the goal of being a resource. How about a “Who’s Hiring Wednesdays” or “Parks Post” or “Senior Saturday?"
If elected, what are your short and long-term goals for the common council?
Seamonson: Park improvements, open theatre and adequate housing. Get some kind of clothing store, like Shopko.
Bauer: Short term: re-evaluate traffic lights and traffic flow through our city. Long term: finding ways to making Reedsburg more welcoming, whether it be to new businesses, families, or to those who want to spend their golden years here. For each of these aspects to flourish we need to have strong business/employment, family programs/parks and infrastructure to support it.
What are the most important things the city can do to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic?
Seamonson: Patronize local businesses, barbers, restaurants, bars, stores and salons.
Bauer: I was very impressed with the council’s decisions to offer low/no interest loans to businesses and differed payments to families during the pandemic. I also recognize as things continue to open up, for some businesses and families fully recovering is a long-term goal. I want to continue finding new ways that the council can help families and businesses recover. As a business owner and parent, I recognize this hit everyone differently and we need a multi-faceted approach into recovery.
