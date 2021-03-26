Candidate Q&A: Reedsburg common council fourth district alderperson race

What is the most important issue(s) in Reedsburg in this election and how would you address it?

Seamonson: Keep taxes low, street improvements, bring in more business, industry or good paying jobs.

Bauer: For me, it is our connection as a community. I would like to see and support interaction between all aspects of our community. I would like to build bridges between students, businesses and senior communities to name a few. Those bridges should extend out and welcome all residents and perspectives. Our city website and Facebook should be expanded with the goal of being a resource. How about a “Who’s Hiring Wednesdays” or “Parks Post” or “Senior Saturday?"

If elected, what are your short and long-term goals for the common council?

Seamonson: Park improvements, open theatre and adequate housing. Get some kind of clothing store, like Shopko.

Bauer: Short term: re-evaluate traffic lights and traffic flow through our city. Long term: finding ways to making Reedsburg more welcoming, whether it be to new businesses, families, or to those who want to spend their golden years here. For each of these aspects to flourish we need to have strong business/employment, family programs/parks and infrastructure to support it.