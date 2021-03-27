Candidate Q&A: Reedsburg common council third district alderperson race

Frenz: I’m dedicated to this city. I’ve been working to make Reedsburg a better place for years through public service. If elected, I’ll continue these efforts and be an advocate for District 3. Bring me your problems, your concerns, and your thoughts. I’ll listen and ask the hard questions, and if possible, help institute changes to better our community.

What is the most important issue(s) in Reedsburg in this election and how would you address it?

Braun: Returning our city to normal business and regular activities.

Frenz: I’ve always been fascinated by the growth of our industrial park. Companies continue to look to Reedsburg to either expand their current operations or relocate here. This type of growth will only improve Reedsburg as a city. But as this sector grows, so will the need for more housing and infrastructure improvements. Supporting and encouraging this growth will be important in the upcoming years.

If elected, what are your short and long-term goals for the common council?