Candidate Q&A: Reedsburg common council third district alderperson race

Candidates Richard Braun and Melissa Frenz are vying for a seat on the Reedsburg common council in the April 6 election.
The winning candidate will replace Incumbent Calvin Craker, who is not seeking re-election. Terms run three years. It is the second contested race in the Reedsburg common council as incumbent Tom Seamonson is running to retain his seat as fourth district alderperson with Aaron Bauer challenging him. No one is currently running for the District 1 seat or filed a write-in candidacy for the position as of March 22, according to Jacob Crosetto, the city's clerk/treasurer. The position is currently held by David Moon who is not seeking re-election.
Richard Braun
Age: 70
Family: Married to my wife Vicki of 45 years. We have three grown children and three grandchildren.
Job: Retired, but I am a substitute transit driver for VARC in Reedsburg and part-time Funeral Assistant at Farber Funeral Home.
Prior elected office: None. However, I ran for Alderperson at Large in Spring of 2017.
Other public service: Chairman of the Knights of Columbus Tootsie Roll Drive, which supports three local schools in their specific programs for students with intellectual disabilities.
Education: B.S. Secondary Education and Social Sciences UW-Platteville, 1973
Email or website: richbraun70@gmail.com
Melissa Frenz
Age: 34
Family: Husband Corey Frenz and son Oliver Frenz
Job: Executive Assistant, Reedsburg Area Medical Center. As of April 1, my husband and I own Lucy’s Main Street Mercantile.
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: I serve as a member on two city commissions; the Historical Preservation Commission and the Reedsburg Industrial and Commercial Development Commission. I’m also a Board member for the Reedsburg Lions Club, as well as the Reedsburg Young Professionals.
Education: I have an Associate’s Degree in Business Management from MATC.
Email or website: Did not answer.
Questions
Why are you the best candidate to represent the people in your district on the Reedsburg common council?
Braun: I care about the city and the citizens in my district and have demonstrated this by volunteering by serving on the following committees: zoning, ordinances, and previously on city planning. I also serve on the Board of Directors of Greenwood Cemetery.
Frenz: I’m dedicated to this city. I’ve been working to make Reedsburg a better place for years through public service. If elected, I’ll continue these efforts and be an advocate for District 3. Bring me your problems, your concerns, and your thoughts. I’ll listen and ask the hard questions, and if possible, help institute changes to better our community.
What is the most important issue(s) in Reedsburg in this election and how would you address it?
Braun: Returning our city to normal business and regular activities.
Frenz: I’ve always been fascinated by the growth of our industrial park. Companies continue to look to Reedsburg to either expand their current operations or relocate here. This type of growth will only improve Reedsburg as a city. But as this sector grows, so will the need for more housing and infrastructure improvements. Supporting and encouraging this growth will be important in the upcoming years.
If elected, what are your short and long-term goals for the common council?
Braun: In the short term to become knowledgeable of the city’s financial obligations so that I can be fiscally responsible with apportioned money allotted to the city. In the long term, search for solutions which could include federal money for possible dike flood control construction.
Frenz: My short and long term goals are simple. Stay the course and listen to the public. We’re the fastest growing city in Sauk County and have been for years. We’re attracting new business and new residents all the time. We are fortunate to have great community leaders who have been working hard to safeguard Reedsburg’s future. If elected, my job won’t be to think for the community, it’s to listen to the community and then develop these goals based on their collective needs.
What are the most important things the city can do to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic?
Braun: Open up the city. Have Butterfest once again. Have the concerts in the city downtown park. Encourage people to utilize the city parks but for those citizens at risk to continue to follow health guidelines. Organize a health seminar (online and/or in-person) to provide known tips and resources for improving citizen’s health of those concerned with COVID and/or enhancing one’s health once COVID has been contracted.
Frenz: I feel absolutely blessed to live in such a supportive community. When business closed, those who could afford to buy gift cards bought gift cards, those who could sew made and donated masks, local groups rallied to fill our food pantry. We need to keep this “we’re in it together” mentality. Continue to shop local, support your neighbors, and get vaccinated.
