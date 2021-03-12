Candidate Q&A: Sauk Prairie School Board election

Three candidates, including an incumbent (I), are running unopposed for three seats on the Sauk Prairie School Board in the April 6 election. Deb Moses, who was originally running against John Hutchins, withdrew from the race. The terms are for three years.
John Hutchins
Age: 43
Address: S8650 Slotty Road, Prairie du Sac
Family: Married with two children who attend Sauk Prairie School District
Job: Expert database administrator, Wisconsin Court System
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: None
Education: Bachelor’s degree in computer science with mathematics minor, UW-Platteville; attended Tomah Area School District K-12
Email: john.hutchins@gmail.com
James (Jim) Isaacson (I)
Age: 51
Address: W14245 Selwood Drive, Prairie Du Sac
Family: Married, three daughters (22, 20 and 17), who all attended Sauk Prairie schools
Job: Owner of Pane In The Glass Inc. (window cleaning and home maintenance), 25 years
Prior elected office: Sauk Prairie School Board for three years
Other public service: None
Education: Bachelor’s degree in philosophy, UW-Madison
Joel D. Ludowitz
Age: 35
Address: 718 21st Street, Prairie Du Sac
Family: Divorced with two children who both attend Sauk Prairie schools
Job: Police detective, Sauk Prairie Police Department; former school resource officer at Sauk Prairie Schools (5 years)
Prior elected office: No response
Other public service: No response
Education: Graduated from Belmont High School; bachelor’s degree in police science, Upper Iowa University
Q&A
Why should voters elect you
and not your opponents?
Hutchins: I will listen to my constituents so that I can work to solve problems that are important to them. I will act as a conduit so that their voices are heard. Openness, honesty, hard work and accountability are the principles that will guide me as I serve my constituents.
Isaacson: Although I’m running unopposed, I think I’ve shown my commitment to serving the district well. I have learned a lot about being a board member the past three years and hope to continue to learn while using my experience to serve the district.
Ludowitz: I worked as the school resource officer for Sauk Prairie Schools. As SRO, I was a liaison between the school, community and Police Department. I worked with students, parents and teachers by keeping them informed and up to date on youth-related issues or problems within the community. I feel I can provide a unique perspective to this position.
What is the most important
issue in this election and
how would you address it?
Hutchins: I believe the most important issue in this election is our transition from the pandemic when it finally subsides. I will gather information from educators, students, parents and stakeholders in the community to identify issues and make decisions to efficiently implement solutions. I will advocate for leveraging technology used during the pandemic to improve transparency and communication.
Isaacson: COVID-19 is the issue that underlies all other issues. Using the best science and data available, our district started putting safety protocols in place in order to safely provide in-person learning. Going forward, I will continue to follow the advice of health care professionals and the data to form my thoughts on how our district navigates COVID-19.
Ludowitz: Physical and mental health. Keeping kids in schools surrounded by their peers has proven to be beneficial to their overall mental health. We need to be cognizant of this serious infectious disease while balancing the effects of quarantine on our long-term mental health and well-being.
What education-related priority would you lobby the governor and Legislature to include in
the next state budget?
Hutchins: I believe Wisconsin should increase funding to ensure adequate internet access for all Wisconsinites. Homes lacking adequate internet face challenges when students are doing homework during normal times. The pandemic brought these hardships sharply into focus. Wisconsin must take steps to modernize infrastructure to benefit our rural communities.
Isaacson: A more equitable school funding formula. Closing racial achievement gaps.
Ludowitz: I would like to see additional resources provided to our students and staff concerning mental health. As adults, we have all gone through some type of program in life that focused on drug education and awareness. Today, we need programs that are equally as important for our youth that focus on social media/electronics and its effect on mental health.