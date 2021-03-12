Candidate Q&A: Sauk Prairie School Board election

and not your opponents?

Hutchins: I will listen to my constituents so that I can work to solve problems that are important to them. I will act as a conduit so that their voices are heard. Openness, honesty, hard work and accountability are the principles that will guide me as I serve my constituents.

Isaacson: Although I’m running unopposed, I think I’ve shown my commitment to serving the district well. I have learned a lot about being a board member the past three years and hope to continue to learn while using my experience to serve the district.

Ludowitz: I worked as the school resource officer for Sauk Prairie Schools. As SRO, I was a liaison between the school, community and Police Department. I worked with students, parents and teachers by keeping them informed and up to date on youth-related issues or problems within the community. I feel I can provide a unique perspective to this position.

What is the most important

issue in this election and

how would you address it?