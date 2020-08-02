Candidate Q&A: Senate District 14 Republican primary

Van Dyke: I have a lifetime of service to my community over the past 35+ years and I have a lot of experience at getting the job done for the people that I represent. I have communicated with all of the town, village, city and county governments in the 14th Senate District, and I will represent them very well in Madison.

What is the most important issue facing the state of Wisconsin and what legislation would you propose to address it?

Ballweg: The upcoming legislative session will undoubtedly face challenges from COVID-19 and the public health and economic consequences of the pandemic. However, it’s going to be important to continue to keep the state operating even through this unprecedented time. I’m especially concerned about the mental and behavioral health concerns following the pandemic. I’ve worked with advocates and my colleagues on three bills signed into law this session.

Van Dyke: Leadership and legislatures have caused many more COVID cases and deaths by refusing to require the use of masks during the pandemic. Many people fear for their lives, and they stay isolated from the rest of society, or the death tolls would be even higher. We need to follow scientific facts and medical advice until vaccines are available.