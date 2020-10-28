Dells’ area clerks prep for in-person voting on Election Day, anticipate high voter turnout

Other contested races include the 14th Senate District race with incumbent 41 Assembly Rep. Joan Ballweg, a Republican, facing Democratic challenger Joni Anderson for the position. Second Congressional District Incumbent Mark Pocan, D-Black Earth, is facing Republican opponent Peter Theron. Sixth Congressional District Republican Rep. Glenn Grothman is facing Democrat and Oshkosh resident Jessica King to retain his seat.

Precautions in place

For those who want to cast their ballot in person, Holzem said other precautions will be taken at the Wisconsin Dells Municipal Building to limit the spread of COVID-19. Hand sanitizer stands will be set up for voters to use, individual pens will be given out, Plexiglass shields will separate voters and poll workers are required to wear masks.

Markings on the floor will instruct voters where to go and the set up will be kept in a one-way flow to limit voters in close proximity. Poll workers will have hand sanitizer and gloves available to use. Voting booths and registration tables will be wiped down with disinfectant wipes after every voter. Curbside voting will also be offered.