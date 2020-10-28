Dells’ area clerks prep for in-person voting on Election Day, anticipate high voter turnout

With less than a week before Election Day, Wisconsin Dells’ area clerks are preparing to host in-person voting for the third time amid the COVID-19 pandemic while also expecting a high voter turnout on Nov. 3.
Despite the number of absentee ballots cast in this year’s election, Wisconsin Dells Clerk/Administrative Coordinator Nancy Holzem still anticipates voters hitting the polls in person on Election Day.
“We’re expecting a high turnout,” Holzem said Oct. 26. “We’ll have a better idea once the in-person voting ends on Friday (Oct. 30).”
Holzem said about 650 Wisconsin Dells residents have requested an absentee ballot for this year’s election as of Oct. 27, Holzem said. The number is about half of the 1,300 people who cast their ballot in the 2016 election. Holzem said in-person absentee voting has been going “steady” since it started Oct. 20, with about 35 people per day coming into the municipal building to vote.
In Lake Delton, 679 absentee ballots have been issued either in person or by mail as of Oct. 27, according to Kim Czuprynko, administrative secretary. Of that number, 611 of those mail-in ballots have been received and there are still 68 outstanding absentee ballots.
According to the U.S. Elections Project, 73 million people nationwide have cast their ballot early as of Oct. 28 ahead of this year’s Nov. 3 election. Mainly influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic as election officials encourage eligible voters to request an absentee ballot to limit crowds at the polls.
According to the Wisconsin State Journal, the Wisconsin Elections Commission reported as of Oct. 27 nearly 1.8 million people had requested absentee ballots, with only about 6,600 yet to be sent out. About 1.45 million had been filled out and returned, including 352,073 in person during early voting. In the 2016 presidential election, there were 830,763 absentee ballots, but the majority — 666,867 — were filled out during in-person, early voting.
The last day to request an absentee ballot in Wisconsin by mail is 5 p.m. Oct. 29. Both Wisconsin Dells and Lake Delton municipal offices will be open until 5 p.m. Oct. 30 for in-person voting, the final day it can be conducted prior to Election Day.
Those who still have an absentee ballot and don’t want to return it by mail can drop it off at their municipal clerk’s office or drop box by 8 p.m. Nov. 3.
Candidate on the ballot
This year’s General Election will have presidential candidates Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden on the ballot. Other Dells’ area contested races include the 41st District Assembly race between Democratic candidate Nate Zimdars, Republican Alex Dallman and Independent Jean Bartz, a Wisconsin Dells resident.
Other contested races include the 14th Senate District race with incumbent 41 Assembly Rep. Joan Ballweg, a Republican, facing Democratic challenger Joni Anderson for the position. Second Congressional District Incumbent Mark Pocan, D-Black Earth, is facing Republican opponent Peter Theron. Sixth Congressional District Republican Rep. Glenn Grothman is facing Democrat and Oshkosh resident Jessica King to retain his seat.
Precautions in place
For those who want to cast their ballot in person, Holzem said other precautions will be taken at the Wisconsin Dells Municipal Building to limit the spread of COVID-19. Hand sanitizer stands will be set up for voters to use, individual pens will be given out, Plexiglass shields will separate voters and poll workers are required to wear masks.
Markings on the floor will instruct voters where to go and the set up will be kept in a one-way flow to limit voters in close proximity. Poll workers will have hand sanitizer and gloves available to use. Voting booths and registration tables will be wiped down with disinfectant wipes after every voter. Curbside voting will also be offered.
Czuprynko said shower curtains will be placed between poll workers and voters, individual pens will be handed out to voters and hand sanitizer will be available. She said Oct. 26 the village is still working on the set up in the Kay C. Mackesey Administration Building for in-person voting. Curbside voting will also be offered at the village administration building.
Wisconsin Dells residents with questions about voting can contact the municipal building clerk’s office at 608-254-2012. Lake Delton residents can call the village office at 608-254-2558.
Wisconsin State Journal Reporter Chris Rickert contributed to this report.
