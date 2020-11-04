Dells area, Reedsburg unofficial results show razor-thin margin for Trump

Reedsburg reported record voter turnout, as well as a record in absentee ballots. In the city, unofficial results from Sauk County said 4,787 voters cast their ballot compared to 4,115 in the 2016 Presidential Election. City Clerk/Treasurer and Finance Director Jacob Crosetto said absentee ballots also hit a record in the city with 3,001 cast, a 114% increase from 2016 and made up 63% of all ballots cast in this year’s election. Fifty-five percent of those total votes were cast early, he said.

“We were well over double anything we have seen before,” Crosetto said of Reedsburg’s absentee ballot numbers.

Voter registration on Election Day was also high in Reedsburg with about 420 people registering to vote, Crosetto said.

A line was even present outside the Reedsburg Recreation Center for about 45 minutes for voter registration about an hour-and-a-half before the polls closed, Crosetto said. Because only two people were registering voters, city staff and poll workers would switch from processing absentee ballots to registering voters to cut down on the line. There weren’t any issues getting the line cut down, according to Crosetto.

He said the city completed processing absentee ballots at about 8 p.m. and was done counting results at about 10 p.m. Nov. 3.