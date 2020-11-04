Dells area, Reedsburg unofficial results show razor-thin margin for Trump

Unofficial results in parts of the Wisconsin Dells area and Reedsburg showed President Donald Trump with a slight edge in the Nov. 3 election.
Though in some cases it was separated by a narrow lead between Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden.
In Wisconsin Dells, a total of 692 people voted for Trump compared to Biden (668). The Sauk County part of the city reported unofficial results of 57 votes for Trump and Vice President Mike Pence while 52 were cast for Biden and his Vice President nominee Kamala Harris.
On the Columbia County side of Wisconsin Dells, Trump came out slightly ahead with 617 votes compared to Biden’s 607 while Adams County had 18 votes for Trump and 9 for Biden.
Reedsburg also had unofficial results for Trump with 2,441 votes compared to Biden’s 2,211.
In Lake Delton, wards 1-3 unofficial results from Sauk County had Biden at 716 votes compared to Trump (698). There are no voters from Wisconsin Dells in Juneau County.
Unofficial results put Biden as the projected winner for the entire state with 49% of the vote compared to Trump’s 48% with 99% of the precincts counted as of 12:17 p.m. Nov. 4, according to the Associated Press.
The Associated Press later called the race with Biden as the winner for the state. Trump’s campaign has asked for a recount of the votes.
Congressional races
For the Second Congressional District incumbent U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Black Earth, received 697 compared to Republican challenger Peter Theron 679 in Lake Delton. Though Theron had a 100 vote lead over Pocan with 2,376 votes in Reedsburg and won by two votes in Lake Delton and Wisconsin Dells.
The Associated Press projected Pocan as the winner to represent the congressional district for a fifth term with 69% of the vote compared to Theron’s 30%.
For the Sixth Congressional District, U.S. Rep. Glenn Grothman, the Republican incumbent, defeated Democrat Jessica King with the Associated Press reporting Grothman receiving 59% compared to King’s 40%. In the Columbia County part of Wisconsin Dells, Grothman received 51% of the vote with 613 votes while King received 574, according to Columbia County unofficial results.
State races
While unofficial results say Lake Delton went blue for presidential and congressional races, for the 14th Senate District race, current 41st Republican Assembly Rep. Joan Ballweg defeated Democrat Joni Anderson with 731 votes compared to Anderson’s 646. Ballweg also won Wisconsin Dells, receiving 739 for the entire city between the three counties, compared to Anderson’s 601.
The Associated Press also projects Ballweg as the winner to replace outgoing State Sen. Luther Olsen with almost 65% of the vote compared to Anderson’s 35% with 100% of the precincts reported.
In the 41st Assembly District race, the Associated Press declared Republican candidate Alex Dallman the winner of the race to claim the seat to replace Ballweg, receiving 60.5% of the vote compared to Democrat challenger Nate Zimdars with 33% and Independent candidate and Wisconsin Dells resident Jean Bartz with 5% with all 50 precincts counted as of 11:47 a.m. Nov. 4.
Dallman had 649 votes compared to Zimdars 599 and Bartz 124 in Lake Delton and also had 52 in Sauk County’s part of Wisconsin Dells. Zimdars had 42 while Bartz had 14 in the Wisconsin Dells part of Sauk County, according to unofficial results. Dallman also had 15 votes in Adams County compared to Zimdars 6 and Bartz 2. He also claimed Columbia County votes in Wisconsin Dells with 549 votes compared to Zimdars’ 471 and Bartz’s’ 166.
Dallman, received a total of 616 votes in Wisconsin Dells between all three counties compared to Zimdars’ 519 and Bartz’s 182.
In the 50th District Assembly race in Reedsburg, incumbent Tony Kurtz, R-Wonewoc, had 2,556 votes compared to Democratic challenger Mark Waldon 2,121. Kurtz won to retain his seat with 63% of the vote compared to Waldon’s 37%, according to the Associated Press.
High voter turnout
In Lake Delton, a total of 1,444 voters cast their ballot, including 767 absentee voters, said Kim Czuprynko, administrative secretary of the village, in an email. Lake Delton had issued 244 absentee ballots and had a voter turnout of 1,184 in the 2016 general election.
Reedsburg reported record voter turnout, as well as a record in absentee ballots. In the city, unofficial results from Sauk County said 4,787 voters cast their ballot compared to 4,115 in the 2016 Presidential Election. City Clerk/Treasurer and Finance Director Jacob Crosetto said absentee ballots also hit a record in the city with 3,001 cast, a 114% increase from 2016 and made up 63% of all ballots cast in this year’s election. Fifty-five percent of those total votes were cast early, he said.
“We were well over double anything we have seen before,” Crosetto said of Reedsburg’s absentee ballot numbers.
Voter registration on Election Day was also high in Reedsburg with about 420 people registering to vote, Crosetto said.
A line was even present outside the Reedsburg Recreation Center for about 45 minutes for voter registration about an hour-and-a-half before the polls closed, Crosetto said. Because only two people were registering voters, city staff and poll workers would switch from processing absentee ballots to registering voters to cut down on the line. There weren’t any issues getting the line cut down, according to Crosetto.
He said the city completed processing absentee ballots at about 8 p.m. and was done counting results at about 10 p.m. Nov. 3.
Wisconsin Dells City Clerk/Administrative Coordinator Nancy Holzem said the city had a voter turnout of 1,385 compared to the last Presidential Election in 2016 when 1,234 voted. It also had about 715 absentee ballots returned, a record for the city, she said. Wisconsin Dells had 253 absentee ballots cast in the 2016 election.
The numbers is what the city anticipated heading into the election.
“We knew voter turnout was going to be good,” she said.
Wisconsin State Journal Reporter Riley Vetterkind contributed to this report.
