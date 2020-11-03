Enthusiastic voters cast ballots in Dells, Lake Delton and Reedsburg

Another Wisconsin Dells resident Kim Marston, who also cast her ballot in-person, said she also felt more confident casting her ballot in-person rather than through the mail.

“In order to change the way things are, you have to get out and vote, have your opinion matter,” she said when asked why voting was important. “Our world is about to change if we don’t get out and vote.”

Reedsburg resident Rick Delapena said he cast his ballot in-person because he felt it was the best way to vote to make sure his ballot was on time and counted on Election Day.

“It’s a civic duty that I think we all have that we should all get out and vote really, that’s the main important thing for me,” Delapena said when asked why voting matters and why it’s important. “Because we have our beliefs and we know that there’s candidates in there that share our beliefs and that’s what I believe should be done. We should vote for the candidate that we feel is best.”

Jenny Albers, who was working the polls as a poll worker at the Reedsburg Recreation Center, said at about 10:45 a.m. more people might stop by to vote on their lunch break or after work if they hadn’t voted yet. She said she notices people are more enthusiastic about voting in this year’s election to say they voted for change regardless of political party.

“I think everyone is just kind of very enthusiastic about voting and just having the opportunity to vote, it seems like there’s been a very good turnout so far this morning since the polls opened,” Albers said. “I think just having the opportunity to make their voice heard (is important.”

