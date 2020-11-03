Enthusiastic voters cast ballots in Dells, Lake Delton and Reedsburg

When the clock struck 7 a.m. Nov. 3, a line had already started to form outside of the Wisconsin Dells Municipal Building as voters began to take their place to cast their ballot on Election Day.
Wisconsin Dells Clerk/Administrator Nancy Holzem said about a dozen people were waiting by one of the doors to enter the building to vote in-person for the 2020 Presidential Election shortly before 7 a.m. It was busy for about an hour, with a line out the door but then it started to become a steady pace as the five poll workers helping with the voting process began registering voters, handing out ballots and voters made their way to the voting booth.
As of noon, Wisconsin Dells had 925 ballots cast, including absentee ballots.
Holzem said no other issues were reported in the morning. However, some voters who have a Wisconsin Dells address and live outside the boundaries mistakenly thought the Dells Municipal Building was their polling place. Polling workers and city staff let those individuals know their correct polling location so they can go vote.
“We never have them leave unless they know where their correct polling location is,” Holzem said.
Lake Delton Administrative Secretary Kim Czuprynko said it had also been a busy morning at the Kay C. Mackesy Building in Lake Delton as village residents voted. At about 9 a.m., while it was still busy with voters coming in to vote in-person, she said the village had its biggest lull since the polls opened. As of noon, 332 people had cast their ballot in-person.
Lake Delton Village Clerk/Treasurer Kay C. Mackesey said she had talked with Czuprynko and said the total votes cast had met its 2016 numbers, 1,184, at around 2 p.m.
In Reedsburg, City Clerk/Treasurer Jacob Crosetto said about 500 people voted in-person that morning, higher than he expected because 55% of all registered voters had voted absentee in this year’s election, which equaled about 70% of the voter turnout in the 2016 presidential election.
The city also had over 3,000 absentee ballots to process.
The people who have voted so far as of 10:30 a.m. in Reedsburg would equal about 3,900, about 200 shy from the city’s total vote numbers from 2016, Crosetto said. He said the city is expecting to hit record numbers as the day goes on, especially with voter registration numbers that day possibly hitting 4,500 voters in this year’s election.
“We are really on pace to set a record for Reedsburg,” Crosetto said of the voter turnout.
He said 1,146 people had come in to vote so far in-person as of 3:25 p.m. Nov. 3 and remained steady throughout the early part of the afternoon.
Crosetto said there weren’t any issues on Election Day morning, adding people coming in to vote haven’t been wearing campaign gear and there weren’t any signs of voter intimidation. Two of the Badger Books was converted into election registration machines that morning to cut down on wait time when the polls opened, he said.
“We were able to get through that line pretty quickly,” Crosetto said. “We wanted to make sure that all the people who were here to register to vote in person got through quickly. So we were able to use the two machines on the end to get some people to register to vote as well.”
Crosetto said there weren't any issues on Election Day afternoon either and everything was going smoothly.
Reeedsburg resident Ryan Rockman said he didn’t encounter any issues when casting his ballot and was in and out of the Reedsburg Recreation Center quickly.
“It was pretty easy,” Rockman said.
Knowing how pivotal this year’s election is, Bo Hopkins, a Wisconsin Dells resident, cast his ballot in-person because he wanted to make sure his vote was counted and not possibly lost in the mail.
He said voting is a way for people to express themselves and their opinions, something he was taught from a young age.
“Ever since I was a little kid I was taught by my parents that it’s your right to express your opinion and express how you feel things should be and I think with voting that gives you the right.”
“Not everybody agrees with everything, but we can come together as one and hopefully agree on something that makes everything better for everyone,” Hopkins said, adding he felt safe voting with precautions in place by the city.
Another Wisconsin Dells resident Kim Marston, who also cast her ballot in-person, said she also felt more confident casting her ballot in-person rather than through the mail.
“In order to change the way things are, you have to get out and vote, have your opinion matter,” she said when asked why voting was important. “Our world is about to change if we don’t get out and vote.”
Reedsburg resident Rick Delapena said he cast his ballot in-person because he felt it was the best way to vote to make sure his ballot was on time and counted on Election Day.
“It’s a civic duty that I think we all have that we should all get out and vote really, that’s the main important thing for me,” Delapena said when asked why voting matters and why it’s important. “Because we have our beliefs and we know that there’s candidates in there that share our beliefs and that’s what I believe should be done. We should vote for the candidate that we feel is best.”
Jenny Albers, who was working the polls as a poll worker at the Reedsburg Recreation Center, said at about 10:45 a.m. more people might stop by to vote on their lunch break or after work if they hadn’t voted yet. She said she notices people are more enthusiastic about voting in this year’s election to say they voted for change regardless of political party.
“I think everyone is just kind of very enthusiastic about voting and just having the opportunity to vote, it seems like there’s been a very good turnout so far this morning since the polls opened,” Albers said. “I think just having the opportunity to make their voice heard (is important.”
