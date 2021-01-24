In 'thousands of complaints' about Wisconsin election, few that could be substantiated

Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell said not all ballots use stamps or ward numbers, and instead are differentiated by ballot style. And while state law requires ballots to be initialed, again, it does not say ballots must be thrown out if they lack initials.

Madison city clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl said in every election some ballots slip through the cracks and are not initialed, something that could have been a larger problem in November due to the high number of absentee ballot requests.

Regarding the recount, McDonell said he told tabulators to slow down so observers could see ballots but that he hadn’t heard that watchers couldn’t get close enough to observe.

Residency rules

A man who said he observed the voting at a ward in the city of Racine claimed he witnessed multiple instances in which poll workers asked new registrants to confirm they had lived at their current address for 10 days, even though the law now requires voters to have lived at their address for 28 days.