Lake Delton, Wisconsin Dells prep for April 6 spring election

Voters and clerks around the state are preparing for the April 6 spring election.
Polling places statewide will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. for eligible voters to cast their ballot in-person at their clerk’s office.
Voters have until 5 p.m. April 1 to request an absentee ballot by mail, and can do so by contacting their municipal clerk or online at myvote.wi.gov, according to a press release from the Wisconsin Elections Commission. Voters running out of time to meet the absentee voting by-mail deadline can vote absentee in-person in their clerk’s office or a satellite voting location until April 2, according to the release.
Wisconsin Dells Clerk/Treasurer Sarah Brown said registered voters will need to bring their photo identification when arriving at the polls to vote in-person. Proof of residency will be needed in addition to identification if one is not registered to vote or has recently had a change of address, she said. Acceptable proof of residence documents include a utility bill, bank statement or pay stub, she said. Having those items ready to go will make the voting process at the polls go much faster, she said.
The deadline to register to vote is April 2. After that day, voters will need to register at the polls on Election Day.
Brown said the municipal building has a secure drop box, located outside the facility, for voters to drop off their absentee ballots they’ve received by mail. As of March 29, 61 absentee ballots have been returned and 142 sent out, according to Brown. She is expecting those numbers will increase as Election Day nears.
Lake Delton Administrative Secretary Kimberlee Czuprynko said 93 absentee ballots have been sent out so far in the village, while 42 have been received as of March 29. She is not expecting those numbers to increase before the election.
Czuprynko said absentee ballots can be dropped off at the Lake Delton post office to place in the village's mailbox or at the Kay C. Mackesey Building at 50 Wisconsin Dells Parkway South in Lake Delton during regular business hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or on Election Day until the polls close.
The Kay C. Mackesey Administration Building is the polling location for in-person voting, according to Lake Delton’s website. Anyone with questions can call the clerk's office at 608-254-2558. More voting information is on Lake Delton’s website at lakedelton.org/events/spring-election/. The polling location in Wisconsin Dells is 300 La Crosse St., the Wisconsin Dells Municipal Building. Anyone with questions can call the city of Wisconsin Dells at 608-254-2012.
Brown said precautions will be taken at the polls due to the coronavirus with wearing masks, social distancing and sanitizing booths after every use. Voters will be given an individual pen to take with them.
Candidate races
On the ballot, the only statewide race is the State Superintendent for Public Instruction seat between Deborah Kerr and Jill Underly. In local elections, Wisconsin Dells School District will ask voters to raise the levy by $4.8 million over the course of five years on a recurring basis to cover operating expenses. The Lake Delton Village Board race features incumbents Tom Diehl, Joe Eck and Cary Brandt vying to retain their positions. Candidate Aaron Kirby announced his withdrawal from the race last week to keep his lease with the village as the director of the Poppy Waterman Ice Arena in Lake Delton. Kirby's name, however, will stay on the ballot.
Lake Delton Village Board President John Webb is running unopposed to retain his seat. For Wisconsin Dells School Board, Area 1 representative Bob McClyman and Area II representative Dr. Jennifer Gavinski are running unopposed.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.