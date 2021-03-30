Lake Delton, Wisconsin Dells prep for April 6 spring election

Voters and clerks around the state are preparing for the April 6 spring election.

Polling places statewide will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. for eligible voters to cast their ballot in-person at their clerk’s office.

Voters have until 5 p.m. April 1 to request an absentee ballot by mail, and can do so by contacting their municipal clerk or online at myvote.wi.gov, according to a press release from the Wisconsin Elections Commission. Voters running out of time to meet the absentee voting by-mail deadline can vote absentee in-person in their clerk’s office or a satellite voting location until April 2, according to the release.

+2 Candidates file for Dells, Reedsburg area spring elections With the deadline to file nomination papers at 5 p.m. Jan. 5, the following candidates have …

Wisconsin Dells Clerk/Treasurer Sarah Brown said registered voters will need to bring their photo identification when arriving at the polls to vote in-person. Proof of residency will be needed in addition to identification if one is not registered to vote or has recently had a change of address, she said. Acceptable proof of residence documents include a utility bill, bank statement or pay stub, she said. Having those items ready to go will make the voting process at the polls go much faster, she said.

The deadline to register to vote is April 2. After that day, voters will need to register at the polls on Election Day.