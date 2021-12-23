Portage Mayor running for re-election in April

The seat of Portage Mayor could be a contested race in April with two people taking out candidacy paperwork.
Portage Mayor Rick Dodd has filed papers with signatures to run for another term as mayor. Kyle Little has also gotten paperwork from the city to run for mayor but has yet to official file with signatures, City Clerk Marie Moe said.
Moe explained to get on the April 5 ballot candidates must be at least 18 years old and a Portage resident. Interested candidates can go to city hall and pick up paperwork and gather 20 signatures. The deadline for submitting nomination papers is Jan. 4.
Alderperson seats up for election in April include districts 2, 5, 6 and 9. District 2 Alderperson Mark Hahn has already filed non-candidacy paperwork. The deadline for non-candidacy paperwork is Dec. 24.
Other incumbents have either filed paperwork or have filed a candidate registration statement, Moe said. The Mayor seat and Alderperson seats in Districts 2, 5 and 6 are three year terms.
District 5 Alderperson Jeff Monfort has filed a candidate registration statement. Karen Melito has filed nomination paperwork to run for the District 5 Alderperson seat.
District 6 Alderperson Eric Shimpach filed his nomination paperwork earlier this month.
The District 9 seat is running for a one-year term following the appointment of Chris Crawley earlier this year. Lance DeJong has also filed nomination papers for the District 9 seat.
Columbia County Board of Supervisors
At the County level each of the 28 District seats on the County Board of Supervisors will be on the April 5 ballot next years. County Clerk Susan Moll said four supervisors have filed non-candidacy paperwork; District 1 Supervisor Robert McClyman, District 12 Supervisor Barry Pufahl, District 26 Supervisor Bob Koch and District 27 Supervisor Nancy Long.
The deadline for filing non-candidacy paperwork on Friday and the deadline for submitting nomination paperwork is Jan. 4.
In District 12 Patricia Huggett and Steven Balsiger have filed nomination paperwork. In District 27 Jamie Julian has filed nomination paperwork.
As of Thursday afternoon Supervisors in 13 of the 28 Districts are set to be running unopposed for their seats. However, there are a number of new candidates with paperwork filed to run against incumbents in the remaining 15 seats.
Candidates who have filed paperwork are:
- District 3: Tom Borqkvist, Josiah Wynn and David Dwyer
- District 4: Vern Gove and Joe Harvestine
- District 5: Adam Field
- District 6: Eric Shimpach and Kyle Bernander
- District 8: Steven Rohrbeck
- District 9: Char Holtan
- District 10: Adam Hahn
- District 11:Andrew Fischer
- District 12: Patricia Huggett and Steven Balsiger
- District 13: Brad Cook and Nikole Nesseth
- District 14: Liz Miller, Steven Boldt
- District 15: Andrew Kolberg
- District 16: Denise Brusveen
- District 17: Christ Polzer
- District 18: Harlan Baumgartner and Alexandria Hasselberger
- District 20: Darren Schroeder
- District 21: Henry St. Maurice
- District 22: Matthew Rohrbeck
- District 23: James Foley, Julia Hoffman and Andrew Groves
- District 24: Tom Scola
- District 25: Jon Plumer
- District 27:Jamie Julian
- District 28: Doug Richmond
Supervisors with terms ending in 2022 but haven’t declared as of Thursday:
- District 2: Mike Weyh, Wisconsin Dells
- District 10: JoAnn Wingers, Randolph
- District 11 Kim Manley, Rio
- District 15: Mark Sleger, Poynette
- District 19, Keith Miller, Fall River
- District 24, John Stevenson, Arlington