Portage Mayor running for re-election in April

The seat of Portage Mayor could be a contested race in April with two people taking out candidacy paperwork.

Portage Mayor Rick Dodd has filed papers with signatures to run for another term as mayor. Kyle Little has also gotten paperwork from the city to run for mayor but has yet to official file with signatures, City Clerk Marie Moe said.

Moe explained to get on the April 5 ballot candidates must be at least 18 years old and a Portage resident. Interested candidates can go to city hall and pick up paperwork and gather 20 signatures. The deadline for submitting nomination papers is Jan. 4.

Alderperson seats up for election in April include districts 2, 5, 6 and 9. District 2 Alderperson Mark Hahn has already filed non-candidacy paperwork. The deadline for non-candidacy paperwork is Dec. 24.

Other incumbents have either filed paperwork or have filed a candidate registration statement, Moe said. The Mayor seat and Alderperson seats in Districts 2, 5 and 6 are three year terms.

District 5 Alderperson Jeff Monfort has filed a candidate registration statement. Karen Melito has filed nomination paperwork to run for the District 5 Alderperson seat.