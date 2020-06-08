Reedsburg resident Mark Waldon running for Wisconsin's 50th District Assembly spot

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Reedsburg resident is running for a seat in the legislature to represent the 50th District Assembly.

Mark Waldon is challenging incumbent Rep. Tony Kurtz, R-Wonewoc, for the spot and will be on the ballot in November. As of June 8, Waldon was the only candidate to have filed papers to run against Kurtz.

While he is running on the Democratic ticket, he said he classifies himself an Independent. The 50th District includes all of Juneau County and parts of Monroe, Richland, Vernon and Sauk counties. State assembly terms are two years.

Waldon grew up in Madison and attended UW-Madison to major in public relations and journalism. He helped run his family tavern for five years after college before moving to Denver, Colorado to take a corporate job for 17 years. He moved back to Wisconsin and settled in Vernon County in 2015 before moving to Reedsburg about a year and a half later.

Currently, he owns two businesses in Reedsburg, Reedsburg Lighting and Home on Main Street and patented a horticulture lighting system. It’s that 27 years of business experience he said makes him a qualified candidate for the assembly.

He pledges to vote on topics and issues on what the majority of people want to see, not political views or along party lines.