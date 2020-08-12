Reedsburg sees over 450% increase in absentee ballots for primary election, in-person voting decreases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

While the Reedsburg area didn’t have any contested elections for the August 11 partisan primary, officials saw a sharp increase in the number of absentee ballots and a decrease for in-person voting.

While voter turnout was up in this year’s partisan primary by about 2% compared to the 2016 election, City Clerk/Treasurer and Finance Director Jacob Crosetto said the number of absentee ballots rose by 458% while in-person voting decreased by 48% compared to four years ago.

Crosetto said voter turnout for the city in this year’s partisan primary was 975 total votes cast with 324 in-person and 651 absentee ballots, about a 14% turnout. In the 2016 primary election, 821 votes were cast, with 142 absentee ballots while 667 were in-person.

“For an uncontested election (that) is pretty good for us,” Crosetto said. “Overall we were definitely kind of busier than we had expected.”

Crosetto believes the increase in absentee ballots is due to the coronavirus keeping more people at home. He is expecting Reedsburg’s absentee ballot numbers to increase for the Nov. 3 presidential election.