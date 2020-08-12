Reedsburg sees over 450% increase in absentee ballots for primary election, in-person voting decreases

While the Reedsburg area didn’t have any contested elections for the August 11 partisan primary, officials saw a sharp increase in the number of absentee ballots and a decrease for in-person voting.
While voter turnout was up in this year’s partisan primary by about 2% compared to the 2016 election, City Clerk/Treasurer and Finance Director Jacob Crosetto said the number of absentee ballots rose by 458% while in-person voting decreased by 48% compared to four years ago.
Crosetto said voter turnout for the city in this year’s partisan primary was 975 total votes cast with 324 in-person and 651 absentee ballots, about a 14% turnout. In the 2016 primary election, 821 votes were cast, with 142 absentee ballots while 667 were in-person.
“For an uncontested election (that) is pretty good for us,” Crosetto said. “Overall we were definitely kind of busier than we had expected.”
Crosetto believes the increase in absentee ballots is due to the coronavirus keeping more people at home. He is expecting Reedsburg’s absentee ballot numbers to increase for the Nov. 3 presidential election.
City and state officials have encouraged people to vote absentee as the safest way to cast their ballot in the midst of the global pandemic to avoid crowds and keep the coronavirus from spreading.
“I think with coronavirus, voting absentee is definitely the safest way to vote,” he said. “You don’t have to deal with any lines or crowds or deal with any interaction.”
The Reedsburg area did not have any contested elections for the primary, which featured candidates that will appear on the ballot in the November election in the 50th District Assembly race and Second Congressional District.
For party preference, Crosetto said 496 of Reedsburg residents voted Democrat while 399 voted Republican and 5 cast votes for the Constitution Party. Current Second Congressional District Congressman Mark Pocan, D-Black Earth, received 452 votes. On the Republican side of the ticket for the Second Congressional District, candidate Peter Theron received 311 votes. 50th District Assembly Democratic candidate Mark Waldon had 451 votes. On the Republican side for the 50th District Assembly, incumbent Tony Kurtz, R-Wonewoc, received 376 votes. County treasurer and county clerk positions were unopposed.
Crosetto said several precautions were taken to limit the spread of COVID-19, more than during the April election, including temperature and symptom checks for poll workers, adding Plexiglass shields to separate voters and poll workers and changing the layout of the basement of the Reedsburg Recreation Center to allow for more social distancing. About 12 to 15 poll workers were scheduled to work different shifts and were required to wear masks, he said.
Crosetto said officials plan to take the same precautions for hosting in-person voting in November.
