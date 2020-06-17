Republican candidate for Wisconsin 3rd Congressional district visits Mauston

Van Orden spoke of many reasons he is against Kind, including the longtime politician's absence and work ethic in Congress.

Van Orden also spoke of Kind's lack of response when he contacted him to ask about his position on President Donald Trump’s impeachment prior to the House of Representatives' vote to take up the matter. Kind was one of the last representatives to make his position known on Trump’s impeachment and eventually voted in favor of impeaching Trump last December. It was that moment that made Van Orden want to run for office.

Speaking to voters outside the restaurant, he explained his platform which comes from rights in the Declaration of Independence: life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. As a former combat veteran, Navy Seal, paramedic, father and grandfather, he spoke in favor of pro-life, adding life begins at conception and should be protected at all times. He said he “would do everything he can” to defund Planned Parenthood. He spoke against practices of socialism and said he wouldn’t allow it to take root in the nation.

When asked what other topics he would bring to the table if elected, he said he would support pushing a balanced budget amendment and tie in infrastructure bills with additional funding for trade schools to bring more workers to support the investment.