Wisconsin Dells/Lake Delton voters head to polls for April 6 election

Voters in Wisconsin Dells and Lake Delton headed to polling places April 6 for the spring election.
Statewide races included the State Superintendent of Public Instruction seat between Deborah Kerr and Jill Underly. Locally, the Wisconsin Dells School District asked voters for $4.8 million over five years to cover operating expenses as a part of a proposed referendum.
Wisconsin Dells common council races were unchallenged with Wisconsin Dells Mayor Ed Wojnicz, First District Alderperson Brian Holzem, Second District Alderperson Terry Marshall, and Third District Alderperson Dan Anchor all running unopposed to retain their seats for another three-year term.
In Lake Delton, incumbents Cary Brandt, Tom Diehl, and Joe Eck ran for the three available trustee spots. Each trustee position carries a two-year term. Candidate Aaron Kirby announced his withdrawal from the trustee race two weeks before the election due to a conflict of interest with the village but his name still appeared on the ballot. Current Village Board President John Webb ran unopposed to retain his seat.
