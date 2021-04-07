 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wisconsin Dells/Lake Delton voters head to polls for April 6 election
0 comments
alert top story

Wisconsin Dells/Lake Delton voters head to polls for April 6 election

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Voters in Wisconsin Dells and Lake Delton headed to polling places April 6 for the spring election.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Statewide races included the State Superintendent of Public Instruction seat between Deborah Kerr and Jill Underly. Locally, the Wisconsin Dells School District asked voters for $4.8 million over five years to cover operating expenses as a part of a proposed referendum.

Wisconsin Dells common council races were unchallenged with Wisconsin Dells Mayor Ed Wojnicz, First District Alderperson Brian Holzem, Second District Alderperson Terry Marshall, and Third District Alderperson Dan Anchor all running unopposed to retain their seats for another three-year term.

In Lake Delton, incumbents Cary Brandt, Tom Diehl, and Joe Eck ran for the three available trustee spots. Each trustee position carries a two-year term. Candidate Aaron Kirby announced his withdrawal from the trustee race two weeks before the election due to a conflict of interest with the village but his name still appeared on the ballot. Current Village Board President John Webb ran unopposed to retain his seat.

Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories April 7

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News