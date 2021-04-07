Wisconsin Dells/Lake Delton voters head to polls for April 6 election

Voters in Wisconsin Dells and Lake Delton headed to polling places April 6 for the spring election.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Statewide races included the State Superintendent of Public Instruction seat between Deborah Kerr and Jill Underly. Locally, the Wisconsin Dells School District asked voters for $4.8 million over five years to cover operating expenses as a part of a proposed referendum.

Wisconsin Dells common council races were unchallenged with Wisconsin Dells Mayor Ed Wojnicz, First District Alderperson Brian Holzem, Second District Alderperson Terry Marshall, and Third District Alderperson Dan Anchor all running unopposed to retain their seats for another three-year term.