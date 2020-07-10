Federal funds for Rock Springs flood recovery approved

“Anything that’s associated in buying and taking down the property, that’s what we are in the process of doing,” she said.

She wasn’t sure when the buildings will come down. Once demolished, the properties will become green space with deed restrictions that will prohibit anything being built on the space again.

Roloff said Rock Springs will receive FEMA money to repair damage to Firemen’s Park, city streets and the wastewater pond. So far, the village has invested more than $250,000 along with $190,072 from the federal government and $29,831 from the state and village to repair the public works damage, including debris removal, buildings and equipment, utilities and roads and bridges. The only category left to be determined is the public assistance for the community center, she said.

Village Board Trustee Jamie Busser, who also chairs the flood recovery committee as well as parks and ordinances, said in a June 9 email that repairs are proceeding on Firemen's Park and it should be fully open by next spring.

Village Board President Lisa Zautke did not respond to a July 9 voicemail seeking comment.