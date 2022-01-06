Focus on tourism: Beaver Dam Chamber to receive all 2022 room tax revenue

Council Member Mick Fischer spoke in favor of giving all the room tax to the chamber.

“The room tax is designed for exactly what we’re talking about right now. I think giving that money to the chamber for the development of our advertising the city of Beaver Dam and what we’re doing, let’s not be penny wise and pound foolish here, that isn’t that much money when advertising a city,” he said.

Council Member Heidi Freeby said marketing is expensive. She said she researched the price of signage placement on Highway 151 and was given an estimate of $25,000-27,000.

Stating she is a “constant supporter of the chamber,” Council Member Jaclyn Shelton raised concerns over giving all of the money to the chamber.

“I think that’s a very extensive large jump that doesn’t necessarily take into consideration some of the things other communities are doing with this money, such as paying for staff time for all the amazing new events we’re having,” she said.

Shelton moved to amend the contract, to make it 70% for the chamber and 30% to the city. The motion failed on a 6-8 vote.