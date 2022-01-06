Focus on tourism: Beaver Dam Chamber to receive all 2022 room tax revenue

The city of Beaver Dam is putting tourism at the forefront in 2022.
Beaver Dam Common Council approved allocating 100% of the city’s local room tax for one year to the Beaver Dam Area Chamber of Commerce at its Dec. 20 meeting. The money is to be used for tourism promotion and development.
According to state statutes, beginning in 2017 municipalities are allowed to retain 30% of room tax collected to use for things other than tourism promotion and tourism development. The remaining 70% must begiven to a tourism entity or commission. If the municipality collected room tax on or before May 13, 1994, the municipality may use more than 30% of its current year room tax revenues.
Beaver Dam was collecting room tax in 1994 and has used more than 30% for purposes other than tourism. Money was used to provide funding to the Beaver Dam Area Development Corporation. At one point, the development corporation received 90% of the room tax funds collected in the city.
On Nov. 1, the council revised the cooperation agreement with BDADC so that will be funded through tax incremental finance district funds. Mayor Becky Glewen said this will give the BDADC more flexibility. The action allowed the city to continue to use $100,800 (amount paid to the BDADC in 2021) for purposes other than tourism.
Glewen recommended at that time that all of the hotel sales tax funds in 2022 go to the chamber for one year as the city tries to bounce back from the pandemic. Following 2022, she suggested 30% should be allocated to the city to pay for DPW, police, fire and parks services for coverage of festivals and events. She said many cities keep 30% of the room tax to help pay for overtime created by local events such as the Christmas parade, citing Waupun and Watertown as examples.
Tracy Propst, executive director of the chamber, presented a tourism promotion budget draft at the December meeting using $100,000 as the estimated room tax revenue. The main priorities being hiring full-time tourism staff and marketing.
Following Propst’s presentation, the council was informed the city is projected to receive $170,000 in room tax revenue for 2021.
Discussion ensued about turning over the entire room tax money to the chamber. Council Members Dave Hansen and Ken Anderson noted money could be used toward cost overruns on Rotary Park and Cotton Mill Park.
Referring to the room tax as unplanned additional revenue, Glewen said, “We already have everything budgeted for 2022, so we do not have to fill our operational budget with that money. We don’t have needs that are going unmet.”
Council Member Mick Fischer spoke in favor of giving all the room tax to the chamber.
“The room tax is designed for exactly what we’re talking about right now. I think giving that money to the chamber for the development of our advertising the city of Beaver Dam and what we’re doing, let’s not be penny wise and pound foolish here, that isn’t that much money when advertising a city,” he said.
Council Member Heidi Freeby said marketing is expensive. She said she researched the price of signage placement on Highway 151 and was given an estimate of $25,000-27,000.
Stating she is a “constant supporter of the chamber,” Council Member Jaclyn Shelton raised concerns over giving all of the money to the chamber.
“I think that’s a very extensive large jump that doesn’t necessarily take into consideration some of the things other communities are doing with this money, such as paying for staff time for all the amazing new events we’re having,” she said.
Shelton moved to amend the contract, to make it 70% for the chamber and 30% to the city. The motion failed on a 6-8 vote.
Glewen said the chamber is focusing efforts not only on tourism, but also workforce development and supporting local businesses.
“We are here to compete and we put Beaver Dam coming out of COVID at the top and that’s what we’re looking to do,” she said.
The original resolution, which will give the chamber 100% of the 2022 room tax revenue, was adopted on an 11-3 roll call vote, with Council Members Hansen, Anderson and Kara Nelson voting no.
