Former Columbia County supervisors concerned about proposed rule changes

Despite a couple of misgivings, Ross said the review process and overall proposal “was good.” If he were still on the board, he probably would approve the package and then work in the future to try to muster support to make specific changes, he said.

Kessler urged the board to reject the proposal. He said committee removal should only happen by a full board action “with cause and with an opportunity for the person proposed for removal to make his or her case,” but that current rules already allow the chairman to unilaterally remove a supervisor from committees without cause, something he contends Gove did to him around 2018. The two-committee minimum should be guaranteed for all supervisors unless they request otherwise or are removed by the full board, Kessler said.

“Under the present rules, the County Board Chair has too much unilateral power and discretionary authority. That power has already been and is being used to bully and intimidate other Supervisors and certain targeted County employees,” he said.