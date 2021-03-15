Former Columbia County supervisors concerned about proposed rule changes

Proposed changes to Columbia County Board policies are causing concern among some former board supervisors, who see them as concentrating too much power in too few hands.
Kevin Kessler, who served on the board for eight years, said in a statement to the Daily Register that while most of the ad hoc committee’s changes are appropriate, they include “blatant policy proposals that would concentrate more power in the few,” taking some responsibilities and authority away from standing committees and the full board.
“The proposed policy changes would move the County in the opposite direction that is needed,” Kessler wrote. “Authority and responsibility should be shared among all County Board members, not concentrated in fewer members.”
Kessler resigned from the board last year to protest Chairman Vern Gove retaining its most powerful seat for a fourth two-year term. Prior to Gove, no supervisor had served as chairperson for more than one consecutive term. Other members have resigned or chosen not to run for re-election at least in part due to issues with Gove’s leadership.
Gove appointed five county supervisors in June to an ad hoc committee tasked with reviewing county ordinances for potential modifications, the first such review since the mid-1990s, according to a report prepared by the committee. The resulting proposal includes several changes that grant more authority to the board chairman and the Executive Committee, in addition to many other revisions meant to ensure consistency throughout the county’s standing rules, code of ethics and employee handbooks. It also updates county ordinances to reflect current state and federal laws, according to ad hoc committee Chairman Matthew Rohrbeck.
Former board member Sue Bradley, who didn’t run for re-election in 2020, said she thinks the changes that give more power to a small group of people “is just wrong.”
“We all were elected, and so in a way, we all were equal,” Bradley said, noting that supervisors elect a chairperson to have certain extra powers and responsibilities, “but in other ways we should have been equal.”
In particular, she opposed a new standing rule, which would govern how supervisors can ask department leaders for information. They “may submit a written request, consistent with Corporation Counsel approval,” to a department head, and must also submit the request to corporation counsel, the human resources director and the board chairperson, according to the proposed rule. It was billed as a measure to prevent board members from harassing county employees.
“I’m really appalled that the county would think of making it so you’d have to submit a request in writing to talk to committee heads. I mean, in my eight years I don’t know of any time where county officials were harassed by county board supervisors,” Bradley said.
The rule also lays out consequences for members found by the Executive Committee to be harassing an employee, including removal from all committee appointments, reprimand and/or censure. If a supervisor is reprimanded or censured for harassment or an ethics violation, they would be “immediately removed and permanently banned” from all committees and leadership roles, according to the proposed changes.
Because an existing rule guarantees every member of the board a spot on at least one standing committee, the proposed changes rescind that guarantee for disciplined members.
“I’m putting more penalties against county board supervisors if they do something wrong,” Rohrbeck said in an interview last month. The general public wants “to know that there are processes in place to hold us accountable if we do something wrong, and having this in our standing rules, as well as the Code of Ethics, is absolutely important to ensure the public trust of supervisors not abusing their power in any regard.”
But Andy Ross, a former supervisor from Poynette, expressed concern about the Executive Committee getting sole authority to remove a supervisor from all committees and leadership roles. He noted that the full board votes on committee appointments, even though they’re first made by the chairman and Executive Committee, which includes the first and second vice chairmen and two other members elected by the board.
“I would be a little concerned if the Executive Committee has sole authority to remove a supervisor from a position, because they did not have sole responsibility for putting them there,” Ross said.
He said the ethics code review should have specifically addressed how ethics violations by the county chairperson are handled, rather than just board members as a whole.
Despite a couple of misgivings, Ross said the review process and overall proposal “was good.” If he were still on the board, he probably would approve the package and then work in the future to try to muster support to make specific changes, he said.
Kessler urged the board to reject the proposal. He said committee removal should only happen by a full board action “with cause and with an opportunity for the person proposed for removal to make his or her case,” but that current rules already allow the chairman to unilaterally remove a supervisor from committees without cause, something he contends Gove did to him around 2018. The two-committee minimum should be guaranteed for all supervisors unless they request otherwise or are removed by the full board, Kessler said.
“Under the present rules, the County Board Chair has too much unilateral power and discretionary authority. That power has already been and is being used to bully and intimidate other Supervisors and certain targeted County employees,” he said.
He objected to several other changes in the proposal, including one that would exclude members of the public from ethics inquiry boards and another that would give two committees authority to remove a department head by majority vote instead of requiring the removal process to start with the committee that governs that department, which he characterized as a “travesty.” Under the change, the Executive Committee would have superseding authority on firings.
The county board will consider the proposal at its meeting Wednesday, starting at 9:45 a.m. in the administration building.
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.