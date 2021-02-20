Former downtown Portage antiques building frustrates city, county announces foreclosure after years in limbo

The building is owned by Martin Schmidt, according to tax records. After Schmidt suffered health issues nearly a decade ago, he stopped operating the business and moved to Seminole, Florida. Currently, he owes more than $59,000 in taxes on the building, which have not been paid since 2012.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The building used to house an antiques mall on the main floor and Strip-It-Shoppe in the basement for the varnishing of furniture and paint removal.

During the Feb. 10 meeting, Katie Seiler of Solas & Kin Photography next door, asked the BID board to help deal with the building. Seiler told members that she has been shoveling glass in the back alley and dealing with people breaking into the former business only to leave a mess behind.

There are birds living in the building, Galley said. The front windows are currently a blanket of white due to the recent cold weather, while broken glass sits near one of the doors. At the back, a large piece of plywood bars the doors that used to serve as an entrance for the shop. A lace valance at the top of a window can be seen moving in the breeze due to no glass in at least two of the four windows, while others have been smashed by pieces of wood still sitting in the frames.

“I just get upset about it,” Galley said. “There’s such a volatility in this building.”