Former Reedsburg Alderperson Brandt Werner reflects on 11-year career as city official

After 11 years on the Reedsburg Common Council, Brandt Werner is stepping down to move on to a new chapter in his life.
Werner announced he was stepping down from his role in the alderperson at large position at the July 13 council meeting, mainly to be closer to his family in Florida.
For Werner, the decision to step back was because the stars were aligning as his daughter and son-in-law settled down in Georgia, he had interest from a potential buyer to purchase his house and he realized he could work remotely in his independent tax service business when the COVID-19 pandemic limited in-person visits and clients would drop off their documents without the face-to- face meetings.
“Three things all lined up and here we are,” he said.
Werner was reelected to the council last year to retain his seat in the 2019 election. During his time on the council he served as chairperson of the public works committee and a member of the ethics and finance committee.
He’s lived in Reedsburg since 1974 and was a math teacher at Reedsburg Area High School for 33 years and coached tennis. Werner was first elected to the council in 2009 and became interested in government through a program at his church which looked at the Christian perspective of government and became curious about government operations after reading about developments the city was doing in the newspaper.
Werner said he’s learned a lot about government in more than a decade of service - from sewer and wastewater operations, to what’s goes into rebuilding a road, to financing a project with bonding. He’s also learned an administrator is needed to manager the daily operation of the city, which the council had on a part-time basis until 2019 when it moved to a full-time position.
Werner said he’s proud of the fact he contributed towards bringing several projects to help grow and improve Reedsburg like Huntington Park Apartments, State Theaters and Walnut Street Flats. However, he mainly gives credit towards the team effort with the rest of the council members for those items as well as the city staff for making Reedsburg what it is today.
“I think the biggest thing is we are doing the very best we can for Reedsburg,” he said. “We take our tax dollars and we squeeze them really hard.”
Werner said he will miss a lot of aspects about Reedsburg, including his church and the people in the city.
“It’s just a great town,” he said, adding it’s a place with great schools, housing options and industry. “It’s just a great place to live and it’s going to continue to grow.”
With Werner stepping down, the city is looking to appoint a new person to fill the alderperson at large position for the remainder of his term. City Administrator Tim Becker said candidates must be 18 years of age or older and live within the city limits. Because it’s the alderperson at large position, anyone who lives within city limits can apply, he said. Those interested have until Aug. 7 to turn in an application and can find one available on the city’s website or at city hall.
Becker said the three council members on the personnel committee will interview each candidate and make a recommendation to the mayor. The mayor then will make a recommendation to the common council for appointment, which could happen in August or September at the latest. He said July 16 two people have applied for the position.
Becker spoke highly of Werner’s involvement during his time on the council.
“He was really in tune with everything that was going on with the city,” Becker said. “He gave good advice, he had excellent questions and he was a great participate. He was always looking out for the city, specifically financially.”
Becker said he will miss Werner’s financial guidance on the council, which said proved instrumental in several city projects including the public works building and police department expansion and the decision to issue the bonds with those projects.
“His leadership is going to be sorely missed,” he said.
