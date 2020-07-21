Former Reedsburg Alderperson Brandt Werner reflects on 11-year career as city official

Werner said he’s learned a lot about government in more than a decade of service - from sewer and wastewater operations, to what’s goes into rebuilding a road, to financing a project with bonding. He’s also learned an administrator is needed to manager the daily operation of the city, which the council had on a part-time basis until 2019 when it moved to a full-time position.

Werner said he’s proud of the fact he contributed towards bringing several projects to help grow and improve Reedsburg like Huntington Park Apartments, State Theaters and Walnut Street Flats. However, he mainly gives credit towards the team effort with the rest of the council members for those items as well as the city staff for making Reedsburg what it is today.

“I think the biggest thing is we are doing the very best we can for Reedsburg,” he said. “We take our tax dollars and we squeeze them really hard.”

Werner said he will miss a lot of aspects about Reedsburg, including his church and the people in the city.

“It’s just a great town,” he said, adding it’s a place with great schools, housing options and industry. “It’s just a great place to live and it’s going to continue to grow.”