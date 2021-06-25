Former State Rep. Robert Goetsch has died

Former Wisconsin State Rep. Robert Goetsch, 87, died Tuesday at his lifelong home in the town of Oak Grove.
Goetsch was born Aug. 5, 1933. He attended Beaver Dam High School, Wayland Junior College and graduated from UW-Madison. He served in the U.S. Army from 1954-56.
A public servant, Goetsch was a member of the Oak Grove Town Board from 1971 to 1983, serving as chairman from 1975 to 1983, and of the Dodge County Board of Supervisors from 1972 to 1984.
He was first elected to the Wisconsin State Legislature in 1982 and served through 2001. As a member of the Assembly, he served on multiple committees, including Ways and Means, Urban and Local Affairs, Children and Families, and was chairperson of the Criminal Justice Committee.
Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, called Goetsch a mentor.
“I am saddened today to hear of the passing of my friend and mentor, former State Rep. Robert Goetsch," Born said. "For me personally, Bob was always there whenever I needed advice or guidance. He was a dedicated public servant who served his country in the U.S. Army, his community in a number of roles. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him."
Goetsch was a lifelong area farmer and an active member of the Dodge County community. He was an honorary life member of Beaver Dam Elks Lodge 1540.
Rob Radig, Beaver Dam, past state president of the Wisconsin Elks Association, said Goetsch was an invaluable contributor to the Elks.
“Bob was well-known and respected for his efforts raising charitable funds locally with the Elks. He contributed his first-hand experience of how government works by helping to conduct a U.S. Constitution contest that annually awards scholarships to students locally and throughout the state,” Radig said.
“I recall growing up that Bob walked in every parade in the area with a big smile and would shake hands along the way.”
Goetsch and his family suffered a tragic loss when his wife Carolyn was killed by their son Chad on Nov. 8, 1989. Chad Goetsch was sentenced in 1990 to life in prison.
Robert Goetsch is survived by his daughter, Shana Goetsch (Baltimore, Maryland) and his son, Chad Goetsch (Columbia Correctional Institution), along with extended family.
Goetsch will be laid to rest July 10. Memorials are being directed to PAVE, a Dodge County agency that assists those affected by domestic violence.
