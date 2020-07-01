Geick returns to serve as interim Baraboo city administrator

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Baraboo has a familiar face in the city administrator seat as of Wednesday.

Former City Administrator Ed Geick was chosen by Baraboo Common Council members to serve as the interim administrator, replacing Kennie Downing, who had been in the position for six months. City representatives said she resigned Thursday, the same day council members agreed to seek an interim administrator immediately after they came out of a closed session meeting in which they discussed her performance evaluation.

Geick will be an independent contractor, not a city employee. He began in the role Wednesday.

According to an agreement approved by council members Tuesday, he will work for “an average of 24 hours per week,” while receiving $75 per hour with no benefits. His aim in returning is to help the city where he dedicated 15 years of public service and continues to live in retirement.

“I am a resident,” Geick said Wednesday. “I have a vested interest in the success of the city. I very much appreciate the community and what it offers its residents.”

Mayor Mike Palm said the city, including himself, department heads and members of the council, appreciate Geick’s willingness to fill his old position for an undetermined amount of time.