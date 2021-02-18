GOP budget committee chairs shed some light on what Republicans may support, oppose in Tony Evers' budget proposal

The lawmakers said it's very likely that many proposals in Evers' $91 billion budget — including a partial repeal of former Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s Act 10, which weakened public sector unions — may be dead on arrival and Republicans expect to draft their own budget in the coming months.

Other measures in Evers' second budget could face major headwinds in the GOP-led Legislature, including the governor's proposal to raise the minimum wage from $7.25 per hour to $10.15 by 2024 and Evers' plan to close the troubled Lincoln Hills juvenile prison by scrapping a former plan to build two new youth prisons and instead focus on the creation of smaller, regional facilities.