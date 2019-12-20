Highway 33 project scheduled to start Sauk, Juneau County in 2023

Two seven-mile stretches of Highway 33 from La Valle to Reedsburg and from La Valle to Wonewoc could be resurfaced in 2023.
Jewell Associates Engineers Vice President Engineer Ellery Schaffer said the proposed project will resurface the seven-mile stretch heading east from Reedsburg to La Valle, removing about two to 3.5 inches of asphalt surface milling and replacing it with four inches of hot mix asphalt pavement to extend the life of the roadway. Department of Transportation Project Manager Brad Schultz said another seven-mile stretch of Highway 33 from La Valle to the south end just outside the village limits in Wonewoc is scheduled for the same year and will start construction once the project from La Valle to Reedsburg wraps up.
The project will install beam guards to meet current crash standards and curb ramp replacement in Reedsburg to meet current ADA standards, Schaffer said. Construction is estimated to take about two months, he said.
Officials from Jewell Associates and the Department of Transportation were available to ask questions, explain the project and gather feedback from residents at a public involvement meeting Dec. 16 at the Reedsburg Public Library. Schaffer said the next steps is to complete the environmental process in January 2020 and final plans, estimates and special provisions are scheduled for completion in May 2021.
Schultz said in a separate interview the last time Highway 33 was reconstructed was in the late 1990s. The estimated cost for the project updates is about $3.5 million, with federal funding picking up the tab for 80% of the project and state funding at 20%, he said.
Construction will start in La Valle, where concrete road switches to asphalt, and end slightly before the intersection of South Highway 23 and South Albert Avenue in Reedsburg, where asphalt roadwork switches to concrete, Schaffer said.
The proposed project may require about .05 acres of permanent right of way and .06 acres real estate if the existing sidewalks needed for the curb ramp replacements sit on private property. Real estate acquisition is scheduled to take place in the summer or fall of 2020. About 13 properties are listed in the proposed area of the project, but that could change, Schultz said in a separate interview. Homes and businesses will have access to their homes during construction.
Highway 33 will remain open to traffic, going down to one lane throughout the construction period, and confined to 1.5 miles at a time, Schaffer and Schultz said.
