Holzem reelected as Wisconsin Dells Common Council president

A longtime alderperson on the Wisconsin Dells Common Council has been reelected to serve as the council president.

Brian Holzem, who serves as first district alderperson, was unanimously reelected by council members at the common council’s reorganizational meeting April 20. He served as council president last year. The council president presides over the meeting if the mayor is absent. The position is for one year.

“I’m honored to do it,” Holzem said in an interview following the meeting. Holzem has held the role of council president since 2018.

Holzem was appointed to the common council in July 2004. He was elected in 2005 and has been on the council ever since. He ran unopposed to retain his seat in the April 6 spring election. Current Mayor Ed Wojnicz, Second District Alderperson Terry Marshall and Third District Alderperson Dan Anchor also ran unopposed to retain their seats for another three-year term.

Also at the reorganizational meeting, the common council designated the Wisconsin Dells Events as the official newspaper for 2021-22 to post public notices and the Bank of Wisconsin Dells as the city’s official public depository for 2021-22. The council also approved the mayor’s recommended 2021-22 committee, board and commission appointments.

