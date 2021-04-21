 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Holzem reelected as Wisconsin Dells Common Council president
0 comments
alert top story
DELLS COMMON COUNCIL

Holzem reelected as Wisconsin Dells Common Council president

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Brian Holzem

Brian Holzem speaks at the Wisconsin Dells Common Council reorganizational meeting April 20. Holzem was unanimously chosen by council members as the council president for another one-year term.

 ERICA DYNES/Dells Events

A longtime alderperson on the Wisconsin Dells Common Council has been reelected to serve as the council president.

Dells’ BID committee discusses snow removal enforcement, looks ahead to 2021

Brian Holzem, who serves as first district alderperson, was unanimously reelected by council members at the common council’s reorganizational meeting April 20. He served as council president last year. The council president presides over the meeting if the mayor is absent. The position is for one year.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Wisconsin Dells common council adopts $5.7 million budget

“I’m honored to do it,” Holzem said in an interview following the meeting. Holzem has held the role of council president since 2018.

Holzem was appointed to the common council in July 2004. He was elected in 2005 and has been on the council ever since. He ran unopposed to retain his seat in the April 6 spring election. Current Mayor Ed Wojnicz, Second District Alderperson Terry Marshall and Third District Alderperson Dan Anchor also ran unopposed to retain their seats for another three-year term.

Dells/Delton EMS requests 15.5% fund increase in 2021 budget

Also at the reorganizational meeting, the common council designated the Wisconsin Dells Events as the official newspaper for 2021-22 to post public notices and the Bank of Wisconsin Dells as the city’s official public depository for 2021-22. The council also approved the mayor’s recommended 2021-22 committee, board and commission appointments.

Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Tesla Cam footage shows multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 41

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News