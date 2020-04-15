Horicon Aquatic Center contract approved

HORICON – The Horicon Council met in a special session via video conference Tuesday night to discuss summer operations of the Horicon Aquatic Center.
The council approved a contract of roughly $88,000 with the YMCA of Dodge County for management of the outdoor pool facility.
Kristen Jacobsen, city clerk/treasurer, told the council that the YMCA is proceeding to hire lifeguards and will be ready to open on June 1.
Mayor Jim Grigg said prior to the approval that the opening date for the pool is dependent on whether Gov. Tony Evers’ Safer at Home order is extended.
The following hours of operation for the Horicon Aquatic Center were approved at the meeting: June 1-30 and Aug. 1-23, weekdays from 1-7 p.m. and weekends noon-7 p.m.; in the month of July the pool will be open an extra hour each day, closing at 8 p.m.
The council also voted in favor of reducing the admission rate for seniors on weekdays from $5 to $3. Council member Forrest Frami said the discount is to encourage grandparents to bring their grandkids and get more activity at the pool.
The aquatic center flyer was approved but it won’t be published until dates are firmed up.
“It’s fluid as everything is with COVID-19,” Jacobsen said.
In other action, the council acted on wage rates for last week’s Spring Election and Presidential Preference Election officials.
Jacobson said the set-up for Election Day was fantastic and she felt the workers did a good job keeping things clean. City employees volunteered to help at the polls as the majority of regular workers and election inspectors did not take on the task due to concerns over the coronavirus.
The council unanimously approved that six individuals who served as election officials would be paid at a rate of $12.50 per hour instead of the $9.58 per hour that they would be typically paid. The wage increase applies only to the April 7 election.
The Horicon Common Council meets again Tuesday for its organizational meeting at 6 p.m.
Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.