Horicon Aquatic Center contract approved

HORICON – The Horicon Council met in a special session via video conference Tuesday night to discuss summer operations of the Horicon Aquatic Center.

The council approved a contract of roughly $88,000 with the YMCA of Dodge County for management of the outdoor pool facility.

Kristen Jacobsen, city clerk/treasurer, told the council that the YMCA is proceeding to hire lifeguards and will be ready to open on June 1.

Mayor Jim Grigg said prior to the approval that the opening date for the pool is dependent on whether Gov. Tony Evers’ Safer at Home order is extended.

The following hours of operation for the Horicon Aquatic Center were approved at the meeting: June 1-30 and Aug. 1-23, weekdays from 1-7 p.m. and weekends noon-7 p.m.; in the month of July the pool will be open an extra hour each day, closing at 8 p.m.

The council also voted in favor of reducing the admission rate for seniors on weekdays from $5 to $3. Council member Forrest Frami said the discount is to encourage grandparents to bring their grandkids and get more activity at the pool.

The aquatic center flyer was approved but it won’t be published until dates are firmed up.