Horicon budget approved, taxes decrease

HORICON — The Horicon Common Council passed an alternative 2021 general fund budget at its virtual meeting last week.

Two budget options were presented to the council by Horicon Clerk-Treasurer Kristen Jacobson.

She highlighted the key points of the initial proposed budget which had been approved by the Committee of the Whole on Oct. 29. Following some minor changes, such as an additional $5,000 of fire department grant revenue, that budget included a deficit of $3,680. The proposed levy was $2.46 million which is a 1.14% increase over 2019 and its estimated mill rate was 11.34.

Jacobson then presented an alternative budget to the council. She recommended utilizing $52,270 from the debt service fund balance to reduce the debt service portion of the levy. By doing so, she explained the city’s total levy could be reduced to $2.41 million, resulting in an estimated mill rate of 11.10.

“While the original one that we came into tonight was a modest increase, this alternative proposal would allow for a small decrease,” said Jacobson.