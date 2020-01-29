Horicon city employees to get wage increase

HORICON – Wage increases for city employees were approved at Horicon’s common council meeting Tuesday night.
City Clerk/Treasurer Kristen Jacobson and Police Chief Joseph Adamson were budgeted to receive a 7% increase in wages, Police Lieutenant Amy Yahnke was budgeted to receive a 2.5% increase and all other city employees were budgeted to receive a 2.25 % increase.
At the Jan. 15 Personnel and Finance Committee meeting, committee members decided to recommend wage increases of 2.25% for all city employees. The committee wants to see results of the proposed city-funded wage study before considering the 2.5% and 7% increases for the above named employees.
In a back-and-forth exchange with Mayor Jim Grigg and Jacobsen, resident Ruby Gietzel expressed her discontent with the future possibility of a 7% increase. Gietzel is running against incumbent council member Richard Marschke the April election.
Before Tuesday’s meeting, the question was raised whether council members who work for the fire department or EMS could vote on the proposed wage ordinances because it could benefit them. Council members Don Miller, Buzz Vanderhei and Jim Bandsma are active firefighters and Bandsma also serves with EMS.
In an email, City Attorney Douglas Plier said there is an exception for contracts which do not involve disbursement of over $15,000 per year and it is his opinion that they are not prohibited from voting on the wage ordinance. If the three individuals did not vote the council would lose its quorum.
You have free articles remaining.
“I recommend this be permitted, however I do think it would be a good idea for those who are fire personnel or EMS identify the fact that they are in that position, therefore there is full public disclosure,” Plier wrote.
All council members voted in the affirmative on the proposed wage 2.25% wage increases and on the proposal to conduct a classification and compensation study of city employees.
In other action, the council unanimously approved two contracts from Kunkel Engineering Group.
The first engineering contract, not to exceed $61,750, is for the design, construction related services and inspection services relating to the reconstruction of East Lake Street, from Vine Street to the Lake Street bridge.
The second contract, not to exceed $24,750, is to provide construction related services and inspection services relating to the Highway 33 industrial park entrances, which will be located west of City View Boulevard.
The council also voted to approve ambulance write-offs of approximately $28,000.
Mayor Grigg’s appointments were affirmed at the meeting. Yvonne Culver will serve as a new election official, replacing Ann Peters who has moved. Dave Gallenbeck and Jenny Frami will take their place on the Plan Commission, replacing Tom Tisdale and John Flouro who both resigned for personal reasons.
Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.