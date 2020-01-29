Horicon city employees to get wage increase

HORICON – Wage increases for city employees were approved at Horicon’s common council meeting Tuesday night.

City Clerk/Treasurer Kristen Jacobson and Police Chief Joseph Adamson were budgeted to receive a 7% increase in wages, Police Lieutenant Amy Yahnke was budgeted to receive a 2.5% increase and all other city employees were budgeted to receive a 2.25 % increase.

At the Jan. 15 Personnel and Finance Committee meeting, committee members decided to recommend wage increases of 2.25% for all city employees. The committee wants to see results of the proposed city-funded wage study before considering the 2.5% and 7% increases for the above named employees.

In a back-and-forth exchange with Mayor Jim Grigg and Jacobsen, resident Ruby Gietzel expressed her discontent with the future possibility of a 7% increase. Gietzel is running against incumbent council member Richard Marschke the April election.

Before Tuesday’s meeting, the question was raised whether council members who work for the fire department or EMS could vote on the proposed wage ordinances because it could benefit them. Council members Don Miller, Buzz Vanderhei and Jim Bandsma are active firefighters and Bandsma also serves with EMS.