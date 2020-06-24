You are the owner of this article.
Horicon Common Council meets in person
Horicon Common Council meets in person

Horicon Common Council members listen to a financial presentation Tuesday night at its first in-person meeting since March.

HORICON — Horicon Common Council held its first in-person meeting at Horicon City Hall since COVID-19 restrictions were lifted. Tables in the room were configured to provide safe social distancing.

The Horicon Police Department has a new member. Officer Justin Clemens was introduced to the council. He joined the force as a part-time employee in March and began full-time duties last month.

A twist of events turned the agenda around when council member Jim Bandsma was called away to provide EMS services. Liquor licenses were set to be discussed, but with Bandsma gone and council member Forrest Frami absent there was not a legal quorum available to vote. Council member Susan Hady operates Hwy 33 Liquor and abstains on all liquor-related votes.

Bandsma eventually returned and three Class A liquor licenses and six Class B liquor licenses were approved by the council.

The Horicon Phoenix Program received approval to hold a summer concert series in Kiwanis Park. The nonprofit group was granted a temporary Class B liquor license and permission to place portable toilets in the park.

The Music at the Market Concert Series will host the following bands from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesdays: Aug. 5, Ol’ Style Skratch; Aug. 12, Royal South; Aug. 19, Armchair Boogie; and Aug. 26, Madpolecats.

In other business, Baker Tilly LLP gave a financial presentation via video conference. The council accepted the 2019 financial statements as presented. The 2019 consumer confidence report for the city of Horicon Waterworks was also accepted.

