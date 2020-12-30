Horicon council approves sewer credit for John Deere

HORICON — Mayor Jim Grigg broke a tie vote to approve a sewer credit for John Deere Horicon Works at last week’s common council meeting.
Deere requested a credit amounting to almost $17,500 following its discovery of malfunctioning equipment.
The request was voted down when brought before the Personnel & Finance Committee at its Dec. 16 meeting. Council member Don Miller said he was not in favor of granting the sewer credit, stating that Deere’s equipment troubles showed a “lack of commitment on their part” in reference to its maintenance crew.
Department of Public Works and Utilities Supervisor Tim Kingman explained to the council that Deere had a problem with its pump equipment and flow metering.
“The flow metering assumed that the pumping equipment was running constantly when it wasn’t,” he said. “They could or should have been able to stop this sooner, but had not.”
Kingman said the metering was recording larger flows that did not occur. This resulted in Deere paying for more water than it actually used.
Miller questioned how the city could know whether or not the water was being used.
“At the treatment plant, it would show up as increased flow there, and we did not have any increased flow,” Kingman said.
He said he felt strongly that the dollar amount Deere was requesting was earnest, but that the flow metering error did go on for a long period of time.
In conversations he had with Deere, Kingman said he expressed that he didn’t think any kind of credit would be considered unless the problem was solved.
John Deere engineering managers Sean Schnepper and Kevin Duax participated in discussions during the virtual meeting.
Duax commented that a problem was noted on the pump during its monthly preventive maintenance in August, but it was not known then that the pump was driving up the sewer bill.
Schnepper said new equipment has been ordered and installation will take place as soon as possible, mentioning there have been some delays related to COVID-19.
Council member Harold “Buzz” Vanderhei moved to approve the sewer credit contingent on the new flow meter’s installation and council member Susan Hady seconded the motion.
Council members Vanderhei, Hady and Richard Marschke voted “aye” and Jim Bandsma, Forrest Frami and Miller voted “nay.”
Mayor Grigg was called upon to cast the deciding vote, and he voted in the affirmative.
Fave 5: Reporter Kelly Simon shares her top picks of 2020
Reporters at Capital Newspapers have been asked to compile a list of their five favorite stories of 2020. Like many of you, I’m having a hard time grasping that the year is ending when in many ways it still feels like March.
My colleagues and I have rarely seen one another since that time, but our work has not ceased. Coverage of the coronavirus pandemic has dominated the headlines this year and we have written “wash your hands, wear a mask and socially distance” more times than I care to count. But throughout the health crisis we've continued to cover city and county government issues, elections, court actions and the many changes taking place in our school and business environments. Bottom line, we are reporting daily on what you need to know.
That being said, I miss reporting on weekly arts, music and festivities in our communities. I relish taking photos and videos of people having fun. I long for the days of live entertainment, spending time at the county fair or watching a parade. It is at those type of events where I learn what brings our readers joy.
So the stories I’ve chosen to share from this past year are not heavy-hitters, but ones about your neighbors that are meant to do nothing more than bring a smile to your face.
As a bonus, my "Fave 5" list includes a video tour I produced of the fall colors at Dodge County's Ledge Park. Full disclosure: It's special to me not only because autumn is my favorite season, but also because it features music composed by my son, Eric.
