Horicon council approves sewer credit for John Deere

HORICON — Mayor Jim Grigg broke a tie vote to approve a sewer credit for John Deere Horicon Works at last week’s common council meeting.

Deere requested a credit amounting to almost $17,500 following its discovery of malfunctioning equipment.

The request was voted down when brought before the Personnel & Finance Committee at its Dec. 16 meeting. Council member Don Miller said he was not in favor of granting the sewer credit, stating that Deere’s equipment troubles showed a “lack of commitment on their part” in reference to its maintenance crew.

Department of Public Works and Utilities Supervisor Tim Kingman explained to the council that Deere had a problem with its pump equipment and flow metering.

“The flow metering assumed that the pumping equipment was running constantly when it wasn’t,” he said. “They could or should have been able to stop this sooner, but had not.”

Kingman said the metering was recording larger flows that did not occur. This resulted in Deere paying for more water than it actually used.

Miller questioned how the city could know whether or not the water was being used.