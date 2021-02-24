Horicon Council comes to cell tower agreement

HORICON – Horicon’s Common Council voted to approve an amendment to the water tower/land lease agreement with Verizon Wireless at its virtual meeting Tuesday night.
A conditional use permit was granted to Verizon at the Dec. 16 Plan Commission meeting to construct a 170-foot mobile support structure with lightning rod on property near the Clinton Street water tower.
Following a reading of the amendment, Horicon Clerk-Treasurer Kristen Jacobson provided a brief history before the vote. Verizon had equipment on top of the water tower that had to be removed before the tower was repainted.
“They (Verizon) are now opting to construct a monopole rather than go back onto the tower," she said. "Of course, the city wasn’t overly thrilled about this prospect because we would be receiving much less revenue from them. They essentially decided to go after a nearby entity and started to go through all the regulations that they would need to do to relocate to this other entity and then that entity would receive the lease money and the city would receive none. We decided that receiving some money was better than no money, so here we are tonight."
Mayor Jim Grigg said, “It’s been a long, long ordeal. Hopefully, we’re coming to the end of that and they can get their tower and everybody will be happy.”
In other business, the council approved of the disposal of public records from the police department and the city clerk’s office. Disposal of four weapons from the police department was also approved. Police Chief Joe Adamson said that the weapons, which are no longer in service, will be offered for sale to other agencies first and then to law enforcement personnel.
The council approved the purchase of a $57,400 John Deere 1600 Turbo Series III wide area mower from Mid-State Equipment in Columbus; a 2016 John Deere 1600 wide area front mower will be traded in the amount of $12,800.
The council agreed to 3% simplified rate increase for water effective May 1.
Two public hearings were held during the council meeting, one regarding the proposed application for Community Development Block Grant Program Funds and the other on the issuance of a Class “A” liquor license to Sky Enterprises Group.
The liquor license was approved and Grigg welcomed Sky Enterprises to the community. The group purchased Hwy 33 Liquor at 306 Washington Street.
Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.