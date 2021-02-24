Horicon Council comes to cell tower agreement

HORICON – Horicon’s Common Council voted to approve an amendment to the water tower/land lease agreement with Verizon Wireless at its virtual meeting Tuesday night.

A conditional use permit was granted to Verizon at the Dec. 16 Plan Commission meeting to construct a 170-foot mobile support structure with lightning rod on property near the Clinton Street water tower.

Following a reading of the amendment, Horicon Clerk-Treasurer Kristen Jacobson provided a brief history before the vote. Verizon had equipment on top of the water tower that had to be removed before the tower was repainted.

“They (Verizon) are now opting to construct a monopole rather than go back onto the tower," she said. "Of course, the city wasn’t overly thrilled about this prospect because we would be receiving much less revenue from them. They essentially decided to go after a nearby entity and started to go through all the regulations that they would need to do to relocate to this other entity and then that entity would receive the lease money and the city would receive none. We decided that receiving some money was better than no money, so here we are tonight."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Mayor Jim Grigg said, “It’s been a long, long ordeal. Hopefully, we’re coming to the end of that and they can get their tower and everybody will be happy.”