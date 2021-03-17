Horicon Council disbands Police and Fire Commision over police chief hiring dispute

HORICON — The Horicon Common Council dissolved its Police and Fire Commission Tuesday night following a controversy over the hiring process for a new chief of police.

While seated in front of a roomful of citizens, the PFC and the entire Horicon Police Department, the council adopted an ordinance to repeal and recreate a section of its municipal code relating to its PFC. There was no public discussion at the special council meeting.

A Police and Fire Commission has the statutory authority to select a new chief of police. Commissions are required in municipalities with 4,000 or more residents, but because Horicon’s population falls below that number, its police and fire commission could be repealed.

The hiring process will now revert to the city council, and a separate city committee of at least three non-elected people will be established to handle disciplinary matters in place of the Police and Fire Commission.

The ordinance passed on a 5-1 vote, with Council Member Dick Marschke casting the lone dissenting vote. After the meeting, Marschke said his “no” vote was due to the many conversations he had with constituents.