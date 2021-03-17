Horicon Council disbands Police and Fire Commision over police chief hiring dispute

HORICON — The Horicon Common Council dissolved its Police and Fire Commission Tuesday night following a controversy over the hiring process for a new chief of police.
While seated in front of a roomful of citizens, the PFC and the entire Horicon Police Department, the council adopted an ordinance to repeal and recreate a section of its municipal code relating to its PFC. There was no public discussion at the special council meeting.
A Police and Fire Commission has the statutory authority to select a new chief of police. Commissions are required in municipalities with 4,000 or more residents, but because Horicon’s population falls below that number, its police and fire commission could be repealed.
The hiring process will now revert to the city council, and a separate city committee of at least three non-elected people will be established to handle disciplinary matters in place of the Police and Fire Commission.
The ordinance passed on a 5-1 vote, with Council Member Dick Marschke casting the lone dissenting vote. After the meeting, Marschke said his “no” vote was due to the many conversations he had with constituents.
The council’s action came about after the PFC externally posted a job application for the chief’s position. At a joint meeting of the Committee of Whole and PFC last week, City Attorney Douglas Plier said in accordance with the city’s personnel policy manual, an internal posting should have happened before the external advertisement. He warned that by not doing so, the city was at risk of being sued for non-compliance with past practice.
Horicon PFC President Brett Culver said last week because the PFC handbook has specifics regarding the hiring of a police chief, it trumps the paragraph in the city’s manual which Plier was concerned about.
Culver explained that internal candidates would have been automatically interviewed along with a pool of external candidates by a peer panel of current Wisconsin police chiefs.
“The politics of this is pretty pathetic,” Culver said Tuesday. “We (the PFC) have over 70 years of law enforcement experience. I know for a fact that people sitting on the council don’t have any law enforcement experience and now they’re put in charge of hiring a high profile public safety officer. It’s nothing but a big mistake.”
Current Horicon Police Chief Joe Adamson announced his upcoming retirement at a Public Safety committee meeting late last year. He is set to step down April 10.
Mayor Jim Grigg said Tuesday that litigation was a real possibility because the personnel policy manual was not followed by the PFC and that the commission “jumped the gun” by posting the position externally before the city had received a letter from Adamson stating his official retirement date.
“At the time they did that we had nothing in writing from Chief Adamson, so unless we have something in writing there’s no opening, so if there’s no opening there’s no posting,” he said.
Grigg said the council will now have to sit down and decide the hiring process “one step at a time.”
He mentioned that a new chief may not be in place on April 11, but that the police department operated without Chief Adamson for a period of time before when he was on National Guard duty. Lieutenant Amy Yahnke filled in for Adamson while he away from his regular duties for several months last spring aiding the Midwest region’s preparedness efforts for the Covid-19 pandemic.
Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.