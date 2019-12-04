HORICON — It took two attempts. but the city of Horicon unanimously adopted its budget Tuesday, one week after a tie vote halted matters.
On Nov. 26, Alderpersons Susan Hady, Richard Marschke and Jim Bandsma voted “aye” and Alderpersons Donald Miller, Buzz Vanderhei and Forrest Frami voted “nay” to adopting the budget.
According to state statutes, a mayor cannot cast the deciding vote on budget resolutions. Horicon’s local ordinance requires the council to pass an appropriations budget with a three-quarters vote, meaning support is needed from five of the six alderpersons.
The deadlock vote happened following questions former Mayor Steve Neitzel brought to the floor during the public hearing portion of the meeting. Neitzel expressed concern about the proposed budget and the state’s 2017 assessment error related to the new John Deere expansion. That miscalculation had taxpayers seeing a $2.16 spike resulting in an $11.89 mill rate last year.
The council scheduled a special session Dec. 3 to reconsider the budget.
Mayor Jim Grigg said last week’s vote came as a total surprise to him.
“The budget that we voted on had been reviewed by everybody previously and with no questions asked I expected to hit the gavel, but it didn’t happen that way,” he said.
Grigg said he called the three alderpersons that voted “nay” this past week to discuss the reasons for their vote.
He said their rationale was that they thought Neitzel’s questions should be answered.
Some also had concerns about proposed wage increases.
Grigg said the city had difficulty filling the director of public works position this year after Dave Magnussen retired.
“Grudgingly the council increased the wage level that we advertised. That then had a repercussion showing other positions were also very low salary-wise compared to other municipalities so that’s the reason we’re having a wage study as part of the 2020 budget to see where we’re at to see that we have quality people,” he said.
At the beginning of Tuesday’s special session, Horicon Clerk-Treasurer Kristen Jacobson responded to Neitzel’s five questions from the previous meeting.
For 2019 bills, a correction regarding an assessment error will be complete. There was an error in the values the city and John Deere reported to the Wisconsin Department of Revenue that resulted in a loss of tax increment for the one of the city’s tax increment finance districts. That error was repaid through 2018 tax bills.
There will not be any additional adjustments due to the tax increment error from 2017, since the 2018 bills paid back the mistake from 2017 and also set the correct tax base going forward.
She also informed the council that the budgeted seven percent wage increases for department heads aren’t a given and must be approved via ordinance in 2020.
Twenty minutes into the meeting, the council voted unanimously to approve the $3.9 million document.
The 2020 city budget is up approximately $100,000 and the $2.4 million levy increased $60,000 over last year. Equalized values are increasing by as much as four percent.
The mill rate is down six percent from last year. To find the city tax rate, multiply the home’s value in thousands by the mill rate ($11.17) to compute the city taxes being paid.
Grigg said there’s a busy year of road reconstruction projects on the horizon that were put off last year in order to offset the tax burden. Those road projects include the mill and overlay of Oak Lane and Division Street near the new elementary/high school and the concrete reconstruction of East Lake Street from Vine Street to the bridge past John Deere.
