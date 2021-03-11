Horicon Council, PFC butt heads over police hiring

The manual states, “The city will post all non-bargaining unit vacancies for a period of five workdays. Employees wishing to ‘bid’ for the vacancy must submit an application of employment to the city clerk at the city hall. Vacancies shall be filled by the most qualified employee. In the event that the city, in its discretion, determines that none of the employees who post or bid for a vacancy and/or promotion are qualified, the city reserves the right to seek qualified employees from outside city employment.”

Plier said he discussed the job posting and reviewed the policy manual with Horicon Labor Attorney David Keating and Attorney Claire Silverman of the Wisconsin League of Municipalities. Both told him the situation was “problematic.”

Police and Fire Commission members are volunteers appointed by the mayor and they have complete authority over the selection of a new chief per state statute. The mayor and common council members are elected officials who have no say in PFC matters. However, Plier explained, the personnel policy manual sets forth a process that the city has followed as a hiring process, thereby putting the city at risk of repercussions alleging non-compliance with past practice.

Several council members expressed fear of the city being sued. Plier said the circumstances make him “nervous.”