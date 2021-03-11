Horicon Council, PFC butt heads over police hiring

HORICON — A tangled mess of wording and documents is slowing down the search for a new police chief in Horicon.
Horicon Police Chief Joe Adamson announced his upcoming retirement late last year after nearly 15 years as chief and more than 25 years in law enforcement. His last day will be April 10.
The Common Council approved the police chief’s job description Jan. 26. It included the following education and experience requirements: a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice, police science or closely related field; eight years of full-time sworn law enforcement experience; and two years of sworn supervisory law enforcement experience. Or, a combination of education and experience that provides the requisite knowledge, skills and abilities to be successful in the position.
Horicon’s Police and Fire Commission finalized the chief of police recruitment process at its Feb. 18 meeting. A job advertisement for the position was then posted by the PFC on the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Network website. The position was not posted internally, and the external posting has since been removed.
A joint meeting of the Committee of Whole and PFC was held Tuesday night at Horicon City Hall to discuss the police chief hiring process, with about a dozen citizens in attendance.
Horicon City Attorney Douglas Plier started out the meeting by reading aloud a portion of page 22 of the city’s personnel policy manual that deals with the posting and publication of vacancies.
The manual states, “The city will post all non-bargaining unit vacancies for a period of five workdays. Employees wishing to ‘bid’ for the vacancy must submit an application of employment to the city clerk at the city hall. Vacancies shall be filled by the most qualified employee. In the event that the city, in its discretion, determines that none of the employees who post or bid for a vacancy and/or promotion are qualified, the city reserves the right to seek qualified employees from outside city employment.”
Plier said he discussed the job posting and reviewed the policy manual with Horicon Labor Attorney David Keating and Attorney Claire Silverman of the Wisconsin League of Municipalities. Both told him the situation was “problematic.”
Police and Fire Commission members are volunteers appointed by the mayor and they have complete authority over the selection of a new chief per state statute. The mayor and common council members are elected officials who have no say in PFC matters. However, Plier explained, the personnel policy manual sets forth a process that the city has followed as a hiring process, thereby putting the city at risk of repercussions alleging non-compliance with past practice.
Several council members expressed fear of the city being sued. Plier said the circumstances make him “nervous.”
Brett Culver, president of the PFC, asked if anyone on the council had looked at the Police and Fire Commission’s handbook prior to the meeting. Having received a “no” response, Culver said the PFC handbook has specifics regarding the selection process for hiring a chief of police, whereas the city’s personnel policy manual does not. He said the handbook supersedes the paragraph in the manual that isn’t specific to the chief position.
“I disagree that we’ve done anything out of step when we advertised it,” he said.
PFC Vice President Joshua Maas said there’s more than 35 years of law enforcement experience among those that serve on the commission and they are uniquely qualified in knowing what to look for in choosing a new chief.
“There is no position that has a greater visibility than a police chief,” he said.
Former mayor Steve Neitzel said the sticking issue is whether or not there is an internal applicant that meets the minimum requirements for the job.
Culver said he doesn’t know the educational background of all current members of the Horicon Police Department, but expects internal and external candidates to interview at the same time with the system already in place, which he thinks is fair and equitable.
“We want to cover all the avenues out there to select the best possible candidate for the city of Horicon, that’s what we’re trying to do,” he said.
Neitzel said since no interviews have happened yet, he doesn’t understand why Plier is thinking so far down the line.
“You stop the cart, you go through the first internal applicant and move forward. I don’t see why it’s risen to this level,” he said.
Plier said as the city finds itself in a dilemma, moving forward is a choice. He referred to a letter he wrote to Mayor Jim Grigg in which he gave suggestions on possible next steps:
- Because the city’s population is less than 4,000, it has statutory authority to create or repeal a Police and Fire Commission (Horicon’s most recent PFC was established in 1997). Upon total repeal the hiring process would revert to the city council.
- The city may be able to repeal and recreate the PFC so as to limit the commission’s authority to discipline under Wis. Stats. 62.13(5) and remove the hiring authority of the commission but keep the commission’s discipline authority.
- Alternatively, a separate city committee could be created under Wis. Stats. 62.13(6M) in lieu of a PFC for discipline (but not hiring) purposes.
The common council will meet in the near future to discuss how to proceed.
Culver said as far as he’s concerned, “There’s a separate state statute that governs the appointment of a specific position, so what they’re (the mayor and the council) concerned about doesn’t even apply.
“They’re out of it. They approved the description and they approved the salary and they’re done.”
