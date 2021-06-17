Horicon forms new citizen police committee

HORICON — With a mouthful for its name, the city of Horicon’s WI. STATS 62.13(6m) Committee met Wednesday for the first time.

The committee’s peculiar moniker, which was recommended by the city’s attorney, refers to the state statute that allows it to exist. The new committee will take over most of the responsibilities of the former Horicon Police and Fire Commission, which was dissolved this spring after a contentious debate regarding the police chief hiring process.

On March 9, City Attorney Douglas Plier told common council members that the city could face litigation because its PFC posted the chief position externally and did not post it internally, which he said went against the city’s personnel policy manual for non-bargaining unit vacancies.

PFC President Brett Culver said the PFC handbook has specifics regarding the selection process for hiring a chief of police, whereas the city’s personnel policy manual does not.