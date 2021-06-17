Horicon forms new citizen police committee

HORICON — With a mouthful for its name, the city of Horicon’s WI. STATS 62.13(6m) Committee met Wednesday for the first time.
The committee’s peculiar moniker, which was recommended by the city’s attorney, refers to the state statute that allows it to exist. The new committee will take over most of the responsibilities of the former Horicon Police and Fire Commission, which was dissolved this spring after a contentious debate regarding the police chief hiring process.
On March 9, City Attorney Douglas Plier told common council members that the city could face litigation because its PFC posted the chief position externally and did not post it internally, which he said went against the city’s personnel policy manual for non-bargaining unit vacancies.
PFC President Brett Culver said the PFC handbook has specifics regarding the selection process for hiring a chief of police, whereas the city’s personnel policy manual does not.
Wisconsin state law requires a Police and Fire Commission in municipalities with 4,000 or more residents, but because Horicon’s population falls below that number, its PFC could be repealed. The council adopted an ordinance to repeal and recreate a section of its municipal code relating to its PFC on March 16.
The hiring process then reverted to the common council, and the separate city committee was established to handle disciplinary matters in place of the PFC.
Mayor Jim Grigg said the city took some time before putting the committee together to “let things calm down.”
The committee consists of three non-elected people, Paul Fink, Dave Gallenbeck and Susan Hady.
Grigg said Fink is a former employee of the Horicon Police Department, who’s been with Paratech Ambulance Service for more than 20 years. Gallenbeck, who also serves on the city’s Plan Commission, is the father of a police officer in Grafton. Hady served on the Horicon Common Council for 11 years before losing her seat in April to Joshua Maas, a longtime member of the PFC who launched a write-in campaign following its dissolution.
Gallenbeck was elected as chairperson at Wednesday’s meeting.
Grigg said the city’s labor attorney is currently developing suggestions for a police chief hiring policy which will be presented to the Horicon Common Council once it’s finished. He estimated the hiring process may take two to six months to complete.
Former Police Chief Joe Adamson retired April 10. Lt. Amy Yahnke has been the interim chief since that time.
