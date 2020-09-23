Horicon gives the go-ahead to trick-or-treat

HORICON — In a year of changes due to a pandemic, children in Horicon will see a bit of normalcy on Oct. 31 as the common council unanimously approved Trick-or-Treat plans.
Residents planning to hand out candy should turn their porch lights on and children may trick-or-treat on Halloween from 4 to 7 p.m. Social distancing is still recommended.
Police Chief Joseph Adamson said he thinks it’s a good idea and the police department will be posting CDC guidelines to its website and social media on how to participate it in a safe manner. The fire department will not hold its annual open house that day.
Adamson introduced Greyson Stocks as the city’s newest full-time police officer. Officer Stocks is a native of Randolph and a US Army veteran.
In other action, the council renewed its EMS contract with the village of Kekoskee at the current rate of $840 per month until the end of this year. It was discussed that all municipalities covered by Horicon EMS should have their contracts reviewed. Mayor Jim Grigg noted that some of the EMS contracts are renewed year after year and haven’t been reviewed in almost 18 years.
The council agreed to purchase pedestrian crossing signage and approved traffic control changes at the intersections located near the former Van Brunt Elementary School.
Mayoral appointments were affirmed. Teresa Graven will serve on the library board and Dave Magnussen on the plan commission.
Horicon Clerk-Treasurer Kristen Jacobson said that offices at the city hall currently remain closed to the public, but the building will be open for in-person voting from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day. As of Tuesday, her office has mailed out 454 absentee ballots, which is approximately 22% of registered voters. Absentee ballots can be returned via mail, the drop box at Horicon City Hall or in person.
The council also reminds residents that they may participate in the annual bulk pick-up collection by placing items curbside by 6 a.m., Oct. 21. Only one pass will be made per street. Excluded and allowed items for pick-up can be found on cityhoriconwi.us.
Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.
