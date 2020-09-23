Horicon gives the go-ahead to trick-or-treat

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HORICON — In a year of changes due to a pandemic, children in Horicon will see a bit of normalcy on Oct. 31 as the common council unanimously approved Trick-or-Treat plans.

Residents planning to hand out candy should turn their porch lights on and children may trick-or-treat on Halloween from 4 to 7 p.m. Social distancing is still recommended.

Police Chief Joseph Adamson said he thinks it’s a good idea and the police department will be posting CDC guidelines to its website and social media on how to participate it in a safe manner. The fire department will not hold its annual open house that day.

Adamson introduced Greyson Stocks as the city’s newest full-time police officer. Officer Stocks is a native of Randolph and a US Army veteran.

In other action, the council renewed its EMS contract with the village of Kekoskee at the current rate of $840 per month until the end of this year. It was discussed that all municipalities covered by Horicon EMS should have their contracts reviewed. Mayor Jim Grigg noted that some of the EMS contracts are renewed year after year and haven’t been reviewed in almost 18 years.