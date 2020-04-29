Horicon officials sworn into office

Elected officials on the Horicon Common Council were sworn in last week at an organizational session held via videoconference due to the coronavirus pandemic.
City Clerk/Treasurer Kristen Jacobson administered the oath of office to Mayor Jim Grigg and Aldermen Richard Marschke (district one), Forrest Frami (district two) and Harold “Buzz” Vanderhei, all of whom were incumbents.
Marschke was the only council member who faced a challenger in the spring election. He garnered 57% of the votes to defeat Ruby Gietzel who amassed 43%.
Mayor Grigg said he is looking forward to two more years in office as there are many city projects to accomplish once the pandemic is over. The officials thanked constituents for their votes.
Alderman Donald Miller was elected as council president and Alderwoman Susan Hady was elected Plan Commission chairwoman.
Hady, Miller and Frami were appointed by the mayor to the Personnel & Finance Committee, on which Hady will be chairwoman.
Marschke was appointed the chair of the Public Safety Committee. Jim Bandsma and Vanderhei will join him on that committee.
Miller retained the position of chair on the Public Works & Development Committee. He will be joined by Vanderhei and Bandsma.
The mayor made the following appointments to city officials: City Assessor, Bowmar Appraisal; City Weed Commissioner, Tim Kingman; City Forester, Werner Biederman; City Attorney, Douglas Plier; City Health Officer, Dr. Jack Eidem; and City Building, Plumbing, Electrical Inspector, Kunkel Engineering Group, Inc.
Those appointed to boards, commissions and committees are as follows: Horicon Historical Perseveration Commission, Council Representative Marschke; Library Board, Council Representative Marschke and Kris Reese; Park & Recreation Board, Chair Forrest Frami, Marschke and Jen Kruel; Plan Commission, Werner Biederman and Dave Gallenback; Police & Fire Commission, David Noe; Tree Board, Tim Kingman and Steve Bogenschneider; Urban Goose Management Team, Council Representative Marschke, Joseph Adamson, Tim Kingman, James Merkel and Michael Jones; Zoning Board of Appeals, Dave Boersma, Scott Giesen and David Magnussen; Horicon Chamber of Commerce and Horicon Community Development Corporation, Council Representative Hady; and Horicon Area Foundation, Council Representative Bandsma.
The council also approved a resolution designating Horicon Bank and the State of Wisconsin Local Government Investment Pool as the city’s official depositories.
April 28 Horicon Common Council meeting
The council met again Tuesday night via videoconference.
They approved the hiring of part-time spring/fall parks personnel. The DPW department head and mayor will decide their start date which is dependent on workload and weather.
The council accepted a crack filling bid in the amount of $28,925 from Scott Construction. The bid came in $9,452 under budget. Seal coating is being put off this year. Mill and overlay will be on the agenda next month.
The purchase of ULNR chemical for the treatment of phosphorus reduction from Martelle Water Treatment was approved in the amount of $29,758. Supervisor Of Public Works And Utilities Tim Kingman referred to the purchase as a “best value.”
The Horicon Council Committee of Whole meets May 12.
