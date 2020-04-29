Horicon officials sworn into office

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Elected officials on the Horicon Common Council were sworn in last week at an organizational session held via videoconference due to the coronavirus pandemic.

City Clerk/Treasurer Kristen Jacobson administered the oath of office to Mayor Jim Grigg and Aldermen Richard Marschke (district one), Forrest Frami (district two) and Harold “Buzz” Vanderhei, all of whom were incumbents.

Marschke was the only council member who faced a challenger in the spring election. He garnered 57% of the votes to defeat Ruby Gietzel who amassed 43%.

Mayor Grigg said he is looking forward to two more years in office as there are many city projects to accomplish once the pandemic is over. The officials thanked constituents for their votes.

Alderman Donald Miller was elected as council president and Alderwoman Susan Hady was elected Plan Commission chairwoman.

Hady, Miller and Frami were appointed by the mayor to the Personnel & Finance Committee, on which Hady will be chairwoman.

Marschke was appointed the chair of the Public Safety Committee. Jim Bandsma and Vanderhei will join him on that committee.