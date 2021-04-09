Horicon prepares for construction season

HORICON — Horicon Common Council met in special session Thursday night to even out its assessment policy.
The council approved an ordinance appealing and recreating certain portions of the municipal code relating to construction and repair of streets, sidewalks and curb and gutter.
Mayor Jim Grigg said action was taken in order to eliminate possible reoccurrence of past problems with project assessments.
“We tried to sit down and come to a consensus that this is what we would assess now and hopefully stay with it so we’re consistent,” he said. “We looked at what we’ve done in the past, then compared it to municipalities in the area and what they’ve been assessing, and hopefully came up with an ordinance that we’ll be able to follow in the future.”
The assessment policy changes were made prior to the Kansas Street project, which is expected to begin next month.
Grigg said with the assessment ordinance currently in place, a public meeting for all the property owners will take place to go over construction plan details so they know how much they’re going to be assessed beforehand.
Following the council meeting, the public works and development committee met. In addition to the Kansas Street project, Supervisor of Public Works Tim Kingman provided construction updates on several other city projects.
The East Lake Street project is underway. The aging underground utility infrastructure along the 100 block of that street is being repaired and replaced. Calling it a complicated project, Kingman said there have been some minor problems that are being worked on and the project is going well. A traffic detour is expected to remain in place until mid-June.
Preconstruction has been completed on the State Highway 33 driveway entrances project, with construction anticipated to begin in May.
The former Van Brunt School area will have two-hour parking signage installed this month. Continued utility service work completed services in March and the remaining abandonments of Finch and Cedar streets services are to be done in within the next month.
