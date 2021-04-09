Horicon prepares for construction season

HORICON — Horicon Common Council met in special session Thursday night to even out its assessment policy.

The council approved an ordinance appealing and recreating certain portions of the municipal code relating to construction and repair of streets, sidewalks and curb and gutter.

Mayor Jim Grigg said action was taken in order to eliminate possible reoccurrence of past problems with project assessments.

“We tried to sit down and come to a consensus that this is what we would assess now and hopefully stay with it so we’re consistent,” he said. “We looked at what we’ve done in the past, then compared it to municipalities in the area and what they’ve been assessing, and hopefully came up with an ordinance that we’ll be able to follow in the future.”

The assessment policy changes were made prior to the Kansas Street project, which is expected to begin next month.

Grigg said with the assessment ordinance currently in place, a public meeting for all the property owners will take place to go over construction plan details so they know how much they’re going to be assessed beforehand.