Horicon prepares to raze old cannery

HORICON – Horicon Common Council is moving forward with its plan to raze a former canning factory at 612 S. Hubbard St.
The dilapidated building was deemed unsafe by city building inspector Robert Froh in 2018 and a raze order was issued in January 2019.
A lengthy legal battle between property owner Craig Muenchow and the city ensued and a three-judge panel of the District IV Circuit Court of Appeals determined in January 2021 that Muenchow’s claims against the legality of the raze order to be illegitimate.
In July, the council approved a quote (in an amount not to exceed $30,000) by Badger Environmental Services for the removal of hazardous waste and asbestos. That work has been completed.
At the monthly common council meeting on Tuesday night, the council agreed unanimously to hire Kunkel Engineering Group to undertake engineering services in concert with razing the structure (in an amount not to exceed $10,500).
During discussion before the vote, Council member Forrest Frami said he wanted the council to be aware that a citizen expressed at the Sept. 15 Personnel & Finance Committee meeting that the community does not want to pay for the building’s demolition and that its owner wants to make repairs.
“This has been going on for numerous years, the sidewalk has been closed for four years because of bricks falling,” Mayor Jim Grigg said. “The deterioration of the roof did not happen overnight and no repairs were done on the building.”
City Clerk/Treasurer Kristen Jacobson noted she has correspondence dating back to 2007 regarding safety concerns at the site.
Muenchow will be billed for the work. He told the Daily Citizen in February that he has no intention of paying the tax bill and intends to move from Horicon. The demolition costs would then be added to the city’s tax roll.
In other business, the council approved trick or treat times for Oct. 31 from 4 to 7 p.m. Households wanting to hand out treats should turn on an outside light.
Fire hydrant flushing will occur throughout the city Oct. 4 – 22 between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. Residents shouldn’t be alarmed if the first draws of water in the morning are discolored. If that occurs, run cold water for a few minutes until it clears.
Bulk pickup is set for Oct. 20. All items must be placed curbside by 6 a.m. A list of what bulk items are allowed or excluded can be found at cityhoriconwi.us.
Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.