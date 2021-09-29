Horicon prepares to raze old cannery

HORICON – Horicon Common Council is moving forward with its plan to raze a former canning factory at 612 S. Hubbard St.

The dilapidated building was deemed unsafe by city building inspector Robert Froh in 2018 and a raze order was issued in January 2019.

A lengthy legal battle between property owner Craig Muenchow and the city ensued and a three-judge panel of the District IV Circuit Court of Appeals determined in January 2021 that Muenchow’s claims against the legality of the raze order to be illegitimate.

In July, the council approved a quote (in an amount not to exceed $30,000) by Badger Environmental Services for the removal of hazardous waste and asbestos. That work has been completed.

At the monthly common council meeting on Tuesday night, the council agreed unanimously to hire Kunkel Engineering Group to undertake engineering services in concert with razing the structure (in an amount not to exceed $10,500).

During discussion before the vote, Council member Forrest Frami said he wanted the council to be aware that a citizen expressed at the Sept. 15 Personnel & Finance Committee meeting that the community does not want to pay for the building’s demolition and that its owner wants to make repairs.

