Horicon to provide kayaks for public use

HORICON – Kayaks, paddles and life vests will soon be coming to Bowling Green Park for free public use on the Rock River and Horicon Marsh.

At its monthly meeting Tuesday night, the Horicon Common Council accepted a donation of kayak equipment and storage from the Friends of Horicon Marsh Education & Visitor Center. A kayak launch is currently in place at the park.

Chrissy Oelke, president of the Friends group, stated the kayaks will be mutually beneficial for the city’s recreation and tourism and to the Friends by promoting experiences at the marsh.

The group noted in a letter to city officials that the original concept was sparked by conversations with Friends Emeritus Director Jerry Voy, who was instrumental in bringing the idea to life.

The Friends organization requested that some type of plaque be installed acknowledging the group’s donation, along with memorial verbiage to honor the Voy family. The council approved the request.

In other business, a document regarding the police chief hiring process was reviewed. Council members suggested several changes be made to the document, one of which was choosing a timeframe of four weeks for an external job posting. Action on the process will take place at a special meeting on Sept. 8.