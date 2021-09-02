 Skip to main content
Horicon to provide kayaks for public use
Horicon to provide kayaks for public use

Bogs blocking marsh

Cattail bogs underneath the Lake Street bridge block access Wednesday to the Horicon Marsh. The Friends of the Horicon Marsh have donated kayaks to the city which will be available for free public use at nearby Bowling Green Park.

 Kelly Simon

HORICON – Kayaks, paddles and life vests will soon be coming to Bowling Green Park for free public use on the Rock River and Horicon Marsh.

At its monthly meeting Tuesday night, the Horicon Common Council accepted a donation of kayak equipment and storage from the Friends of Horicon Marsh Education & Visitor Center. A kayak launch is currently in place at the park.

Chrissy Oelke, president of the Friends group, stated the kayaks will be mutually beneficial for the city’s recreation and tourism and to the Friends by promoting experiences at the marsh.

The group noted in a letter to city officials that the original concept was sparked by conversations with Friends Emeritus Director Jerry Voy, who was instrumental in bringing the idea to life.

The Friends organization requested that some type of plaque be installed acknowledging the group’s donation, along with memorial verbiage to honor the Voy family. The council approved the request.

In other business, a document regarding the police chief hiring process was reviewed. Council members suggested several changes be made to the document, one of which was choosing a timeframe of four weeks for an external job posting. Action on the process will take place at a special meeting on Sept. 8.

In non-action discussion, Director of Public Works Tim Kingman updated the council on the Kansas Street project.

Road closed

Construction equipment on Kansas Street sits idle Wednesday morning in Horicon. The project has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’ve had considerable delay due to COVID and the workforce on the project should be back next week. We’re on track to finish the job mid to late October,” he said.

Council member Buzz Vanderhei asked whether the construction company would face any financial penalty for completing the project late.

Kingman replied that the city hasn’t progressed to that consideration yet for a number of reasons.

“The contractor has been very interactive, he just doesn’t have the workforce to do the work until people get better,” he said.

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

