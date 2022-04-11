Horicon's Cityview residential expansion nears

Zoning changes have been approved and Horicon’s planned expansion of its Cityview subdivision is moving forward.

Cityview is located on the southwest side of Horicon in tax increment district 4. Created in 2007, TID 4 is set to expire in 2028. The expansion is expected to include approximately 80 new dwelling units to the city, which will include a mixture of single-family homes, duplexes and apartment buildings.

The Horicon City Council held a special meeting March 31 to discuss zoning changes that would be needed for the development to proceed. No citizens spoke during the public hearing portion of the meeting.

As part of the project, several parcels were rezoned from agricultural and open space to residential. A parcel on Neitzel Street that includes some of Addie Park was changed from residential to institutional, which allows for preservation and protection of a portion of the park.

One parcel was rezoned from agricultural and open space to a planned unit development district, or PUD. The PUD include lots 6-13 of the proposed Cityview addition. This zoning change allows for eight single-family homes to be built on narrower lots than currently permitted by the city.

The overall development would include a two-phased project and is being identified as Cityview 2nd Addition. It’s being developed by Valido Homes and Nicolet Lumber Co., with Vandewalle & Associates, Inc.

The city has been working with the urban planners since late last year on the proposed buildout of the subdivision on the 25-acre parcel between the railroad tracks and Neitzel Street.

Horicon Mayor Jim Grigg approached the Dodge County Board in December to request $1.3 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to make the subdivision expansion project a reality.

At that time, he noted the recent expansion of the John Deere Horicon Works plant has highlighted challenges finding workers, based in large part on the unavailability of affordable housing.

“We have averaged building half a home every year since 2007,” Grigg said. “We’ve got John Deere as a big employer in Horicon and their works manager is saying people don’t want to drive, but there’s no housing in Horicon.”

As part of the funding proposal, Horicon’s TID 4 would invest $1.30 toward the project for every $1 expended by the county. The city’s contributions would install infrastructure (roads, water/sewer service, lights and sidewalks).

If the city obtains funds for the project, Scott Harrington of Vandewalle & Associates estimated the completed subdivision expansion would add $13.5 million to the tax rolls.

The City Council agreed to allocate $300,000 of ARPA funds to the project at a special meeting in January, reducing its request from the county.

At the Dodge County Board meeting in February, supervisors got a preview of appeals for its ARPA funds. Area agencies, county departments and municipalities submitted nearly $72 million in requests, more than four times the county’s $17.6 million share of COVID-19 relief funds.

An Ad Hoc Committee evaluated and scored the 76 project requests. County Board Chairman Russ Kottke stated at the April 5 meeting that the board must decide whether an outside firm should narrow those requests and administer them in the future, or whether the board and county should manage the task.

Grigg is holding out hope. He said after the zoning change meeting that Horicon has waited 14 years to expand Cityview.

“We need affordable worker housing to grow and we hope to be near the top of the county’s list for assistance.”

Josh Maas will step into the mayoral role next week. Grigg did not run for re-election.

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

