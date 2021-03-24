Horicon's construction season begins Monday

HORICON — With winter ending, Horicon Common Council is focusing on spring and summer business, including road construction.

At Tuesday’s regular monthly meeting, Supervisor of Public Works Tim Kingman said the East Lake Street project near John Deere is set to begin Monday. Aging underground utility infrastructure will be repaired and replaced along the 100 block of East Lake Street and a traffic detour is planned until June 14. Detour duration is dependent upon weather and work progress, and may need to be modified.

Public Works and Development Committee Chair Don Miller stated that Ptaschinski Construction of Beaver Dam had the lowest bid on the Kansas Street reconstruction project, with a base bid of $747,815 and an alternate bid for Oakwood Drive of $117,397. The council approved the $865,212 construction contract.

In other action, the council approved requests relating to the Horicon Phoenix Program’s farmers market and concert series. The group will be allowed use of Kiwanis Park on Wednesdays from May to October. The Phoenix was granted a temporary Class B liquor license and can amplify music at the park. The bi-weekly concerts are slated to start June 9.

The council approved the use of Discher Park football field for Horicon youth football practices due to space limitations at the high school.