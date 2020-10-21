 Skip to main content
Hundreds show up for first day of early in-person voting in Portage, Baraboo
Hundreds show up for first day of early in-person voting in Portage, Baraboo

Early in-person voting is underway in Wisconsin, with local residents lining up out the door on the first day to cast their ballots.

Portage City Clerk Marie Moe said Wednesday that on the first day of in-office absentee voting, which was Tuesday, poll workers helped 253 people. Moe said it was hard to compare against past years because the city does not keep track of early in-person voting numbers.

Moe said there were about five people waiting outside at 8 a.m. Tuesday hoping to cast their ballots. COVID-19 precautions were also in place, with a person stationed outside the entrance door to ask screening questions. Facial coverings were required and a partition of plastic separated poll workers from those looking to vote. A separate door was being used as an exit.

City Administrator Shawn Murphy said there was a line out the door of the bottom level of the municipal building during the first day of in-person voting. Moe said the number of voters Wednesday had been “steady.”

Erica Helwig, 21, said she decided against using a mail-in absentee ballot because of her concerns that it could get lost. A University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee student, Helwig said she prefers to vote in her hometown and felt voting in-person early rather than on Nov. 3 was the safest route, especially due to concerns over the rising rates of COVID-19.

“I think it’s nice, I think it helps prevent voter suppression because it gives people more opportunities to vote,” Helwig said. “And it’s more health conscious, I think, instead of waiting in a line on election day for hours.”

Baraboo City Clerk Brenda Zeman said the city saw 226 residents come in Tuesday to City Hall to vote early in person. As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, there had been an additional 125 ballots cast, which Zeman said was “a little slower today, but still pretty steady.”

As in-person early voting gets underway, there have been reports throughout the country of attempted voter intimidation. It has not been a concern locally. Zeman said if someone were to encounter such a thing, they can file a complaint with the Wisconsin Election Commission through an online form.

Moe said she had not heard of anyone being intimidated at the polls in Portage and said it hasn’t been a concern in the past. If anyone experiences voter intimidation, Moe said they should contact her directly at Portage City Hall.

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

