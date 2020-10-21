Hundreds show up for first day of early in-person voting in Portage, Baraboo

Erica Helwig receives ballot instructions Wednesday at the Portage Municipal Building. Helwig, 21, cast her first vote in a presidential election through in-person early voting because she said it's a safer option than standing in line on election day during the COVID-19 pandemic.
BRIDGET COOKE/Daily Register
Poll worker Tom Pollard places a sealed absentee ballot envelope in the box Tuesday as the first day of early in-person voting was underway at Baraboo City Hall.
BRIDGET COOKE/News Republic
Fran Moreno and Scott Roder receive ballot instructions Wednesday as they check in at the Portage Municipal Building to cast their votes during the second day of early in-person voting.
BRIDGET COOKE/Daily Register
Erica Helwig fills out her ballot Wednesday at the Portage Municipal Building. Helwig, 21, decided to cast her first vote in a presidential election through in-person early voting because she said it's a safer option than standing in line on election day, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Early in-person voting is underway in Wisconsin, with local residents lining up out the door on the first day to cast their ballots.
Portage City Clerk Marie Moe said Wednesday that on the first day of in-office absentee voting, which was Tuesday, poll workers helped 253 people. Moe said it was hard to compare against past years because the city does not keep track of early in-person voting numbers.
Moe said there were about five people waiting outside at 8 a.m. Tuesday hoping to cast their ballots. COVID-19 precautions were also in place, with a person stationed outside the entrance door to ask screening questions. Facial coverings were required and a partition of plastic separated poll workers from those looking to vote. A separate door was being used as an exit.
City Administrator Shawn Murphy said there was a line out the door of the bottom level of the municipal building during the first day of in-person voting. Moe said the number of voters Wednesday had been “steady.”
Erica Helwig, 21, said she decided against using a mail-in absentee ballot because of her concerns that it could get lost. A University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee student, Helwig said she prefers to vote in her hometown and felt voting in-person early rather than on Nov. 3 was the safest route, especially due to concerns over the rising rates of COVID-19.
“I think it’s nice, I think it helps prevent voter suppression because it gives people more opportunities to vote,” Helwig said. “And it’s more health conscious, I think, instead of waiting in a line on election day for hours.”
Baraboo City Clerk Brenda Zeman said the city saw 226 residents come in Tuesday to City Hall to vote early in person. As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, there had been an additional 125 ballots cast, which Zeman said was “a little slower today, but still pretty steady.”
As in-person early voting gets underway, there have been reports throughout the country of attempted voter intimidation. It has not been a concern locally. Zeman said if someone were to encounter such a thing, they can file a complaint with the Wisconsin Election Commission through an online form.
Moe said she had not heard of anyone being intimidated at the polls in Portage and said it hasn’t been a concern in the past. If anyone experiences voter intimidation, Moe said they should contact her directly at Portage City Hall.
