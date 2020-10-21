Hundreds show up for first day of early in-person voting in Portage, Baraboo

Early in-person voting is underway in Wisconsin, with local residents lining up out the door on the first day to cast their ballots.

Portage City Clerk Marie Moe said Wednesday that on the first day of in-office absentee voting, which was Tuesday, poll workers helped 253 people. Moe said it was hard to compare against past years because the city does not keep track of early in-person voting numbers.

Moe said there were about five people waiting outside at 8 a.m. Tuesday hoping to cast their ballots. COVID-19 precautions were also in place, with a person stationed outside the entrance door to ask screening questions. Facial coverings were required and a partition of plastic separated poll workers from those looking to vote. A separate door was being used as an exit.

City Administrator Shawn Murphy said there was a line out the door of the bottom level of the municipal building during the first day of in-person voting. Moe said the number of voters Wednesday had been “steady.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}