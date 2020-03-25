IN DEPTH: Municipalities explain challenges recruiting advisory committee citizen participants

Once the six-month suspension has concluded, the council may review the possibility of amending its ordinance to form a committee of a whole, suspend other advisory committees and have those topics report to the council or keep running business with the advisory committees. The decision on what direction to move forward is up to the council, Becker said.

Business delayed

Becker said the finance committee didn’t have a quorum during a finance meeting July 8 to start the process of preliminary discussing what direction to take the 2020 budget, to increase or decrease the mill rate and tax levy.

“We just sat around and waited for the meeting but we didn’t have a quorum so no business could be discussed,” Becker said.

It lead to Becker starting to build the 2020 budget without direction from the finance committee and discussing the budget with them later at a separate meeting when quorum was held. The finance committee and the council later approved a decrease in the mill rate from $10.82 to $10.69 per $1,000 of assessed value in the $6.8 million budget, setting the tax levy at $5.6 million tax levy.