U.S. Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner, one of the longest serving members of Congress, won't seek re-election in 2020, he said Wednesday.
The announcement from the Wisconsin congressional delegation's most senior member represents the coming conclusion of a 40-year career in Washington and could prompt what is likely to be a rat race for Republicans vying to run for the GOP-friendly seat.
Sensenbrenner first made the announcement on Milwaukee's WISN-AM.
The news represents a changing of the guard for Wisconsin's congressional delegation.
Just last week, his Republican colleague, U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy, announced he would resign in September due to complications with his soon-to-be-born child.
Sensenbrenner was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1978, after having served in the state Legislature for a decade.
Shortly after Sept. 11, 2001, Sensenbrenner introduced the Patriot Act, which ultimately was signed into law later that year by President George W. Bush and provided wire-tapping authority to the National Security Agency. He later authored the bipartisan USA Freedom Act to address abuses in bulk data collection by the NSA.
Sensenbrenner also played a pivotal role in child abduction prevention rules to enhance the AMBER Alert system, as well as expanded coverage of the national sex offender registry.
Smart Politics reports that Sensenbrenner will surpass 21-term former Democratic Wisconsin Congressman David Obey in late 2020 for the longest tenure in the chamber. Obey served from 1969 to 2011.
Several Republicans could line up for the seat. Those include Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, former Rep. Leah Vukmir, R-Brookfield, or Sen. Chris Kapenga, R-Delafield.
This story will be updated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)