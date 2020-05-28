Juneau County Board awards bid for Community Development Block Grant inspections

“A big part of our program is lead and asbestos work — to get rid of lead and asbestos,” Oleson said.

For persons interested in applying, Oleson stressed that the funds are available throughout the year and they haven’t run out in the past.

“The funds are available pretty much year round,” Oleson said. “We haven’t run out of funds yet. The program went to regions back in the 2013-14 time period and we haven’t run out of money so far. The state has always given us more money if we needed it. We’ve been able to help a lot of people.”

Also at the meeting, the county board authorized the county’s WIC director position — currently occupied by Cheryl Levendoski — to go from 60% to 100 % with the extra cost covered by the WIC grant program.

The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) is a federal assistance program run through The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service, with the expressed purpose of improving healthcare and nutrition for low-income pregnant women and their children.

“It’s just because of the increased caseload for the WIC program,” Juneau County Human Resource Director Terry Kleifgen said of the decision to make Levendoski’s position full-time. “Plus, she’s a registered dietician as well. So it just makes more sense to have her full-time, especially because she’s the (WIC) director.”

