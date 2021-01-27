La Valle accepts $86,000 bid for water filtration system connection

LA VALLE — Village officials have chosen a company to connect a filtration system to its well as a temporary solution to remove a high concentration of benzene from La Valle’s water system.

At a special board meeting Jan. 26, village officials approved to accept the low bid of $86,000 from Spring Lake Contracting, Inc., a company in Elk Mound, to hook up the filtration system to remove the substance. Two other bids were also considered, $98,400 from August Winter and Sons in Appleton and Staab Construction out of Marshfield for $145,262.

“This is just to hook up to the filtration system when it arrives,” Rockie Sobeck, village board president, said after the meeting.

The filtration system will be custom built for the village by Water Surplus, an Illinois company.

Village residents have been under an advisory to not drink the water or use it for cooking since Dec. 23 due to a high levels of benzene detected in the water. The village does not know the source of the benzene. Sobeck said the village will be reimbursed with funding by the $1.44 million emergency grant it was provided for the system.