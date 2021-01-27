La Valle accepts $86,000 bid for water filtration system connection

LA VALLE — Village officials have chosen a company to connect a filtration system to its well as a temporary solution to remove a high concentration of benzene from La Valle’s water system.
At a special board meeting Jan. 26, village officials approved to accept the low bid of $86,000 from Spring Lake Contracting, Inc., a company in Elk Mound, to hook up the filtration system to remove the substance. Two other bids were also considered, $98,400 from August Winter and Sons in Appleton and Staab Construction out of Marshfield for $145,262.
“This is just to hook up to the filtration system when it arrives,” Rockie Sobeck, village board president, said after the meeting.
The filtration system will be custom built for the village by Water Surplus, an Illinois company.
Village residents have been under an advisory to not drink the water or use it for cooking since Dec. 23 due to a high levels of benzene detected in the water. The village does not know the source of the benzene. Sobeck said the village will be reimbursed with funding by the $1.44 million emergency grant it was provided for the system.
The village has been handing out cases of bottled water since the advisory was issued to residents at the village’s public works shop and will continue to do so until the water is safe to drink. Sobeck estimates it might be another month before the system is hooked up and the water is safe but didn’t know an exact date.
“All we know is it is being built and they are pushing hard on it,” Sobeck said to the village board, adding as soon as the contract is signed, the company will be back at the end of the week to start breaking ground to get the filtration system running.
He said residents will be notified through the village's Facebook page and La Valle television station when the tap water is safe to use.
The village has also started to look for a site to construct a new well as a more permanent solution to address the issue.
“They are working on different places now,” Sobeck said, adding location sites are still preliminary at this point.
Flood recovery and buyouts
The village also provided an update on potential buyouts for properties affected by back-to-back floods in late summer 2018.
Sobeck said officials are still waiting for tax parcel numbers from Sauk County for the properties eligible for buyouts from damage sustained during the 2018 floods to complete the process.
“They are looking at the pricing of what they are going to pay out,” Sobeck said. “Other than that I can’t tell you a whole lot more.”
The village has yet to receive word on how much or if it will receive money for buyouts, Sobeck said.
“We’ve did appraisals and surveys on all the property but what’s next is for them to make offers,” he said after the meeting. “FEMA has to make the offers. We’ve had two offers but the rest have not.”
In August and September 2018, the village suffered from two back-to-back floods when the Baraboo River swelled to at least 22 feet. The National Weather Service recorded levels at three feet past major flood stage and one foot below record crest levels recorded during the 2008 floods. At least 20 properties, ten of them businesses, are eligible for potential buyouts said Colette Radtke, village clerk. At the meeting, the village approved an offer to purchase a residential home in the 100 block of east North Street in La Valle that had signed their paperwork to accept a buyout.
The village board also approved a contract for flood mitigation and recovering planning with MSA for $103,260.
Juneau County Star-Times reporter Chris Jardine contributed to this report.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.