Lake Delton adds second community service officer position to police department

LAKE DELTON — Village officials have added another community service officer position to the Lake Delton Police Department.

The village board approved to ratify the action taken at the personnel committee to move Officer Alexandra Platt into the community service officer position at its May 10 meeting, creating two community service officer roles within the department, according to meeting minutes from the April 30 personnel committee meeting. Platt has been with the department since 2017.

The village also decided to hire Ljupcho Gjorgjiev as a full-time patrol officer for the police department. He will fill the vacancy of Officer Dan Hess, who recently retired. Gjorgjiev will begin employment with the village May 17 and will serve a one-year probationary period with a pay rate of $30.12 per hour, 80% of the top patrol wage.

The police department started the community service officer program four years ago, to address the decrease in the limited term employment (LTE) applicant pool and the position has become an integral part of the department, according to a letter from village Police Chief Daniel Hardman to village board trustees.