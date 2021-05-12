Lake Delton adds second community service officer position to police department

LAKE DELTON — Village officials have added another community service officer position to the Lake Delton Police Department.
The village board approved to ratify the action taken at the personnel committee to move Officer Alexandra Platt into the community service officer position at its May 10 meeting, creating two community service officer roles within the department, according to meeting minutes from the April 30 personnel committee meeting. Platt has been with the department since 2017.
The village also decided to hire Ljupcho Gjorgjiev as a full-time patrol officer for the police department. He will fill the vacancy of Officer Dan Hess, who recently retired. Gjorgjiev will begin employment with the village May 17 and will serve a one-year probationary period with a pay rate of $30.12 per hour, 80% of the top patrol wage.
The police department started the community service officer program four years ago, to address the decrease in the limited term employment (LTE) applicant pool and the position has become an integral part of the department, according to a letter from village Police Chief Daniel Hardman to village board trustees.
A community service officer assists the police in responding to less serious, non-emergency calls, such as non-injury traffic crashes, non-suspect crime reports, traffic direction at events and businesses and animal complaints, allowing for sworn staff to respond to more serious calls. The community service officer also assists patrol and investigation divisions with gathering statements and surveillance in major events, such as a shooting.
The department currently has one other community resource officer who started on a limited term last summer, in addition to working a “B” shift for the past 8 months, according to Hardman. The department currently has 19 sworn officers, lower than normal due to two officers retiring in the last 12 months. The department posted on its Facebook page and website it is hiring for a full-time patrol officer.
Having two community service officers allow both shift rotations to have an officer available to handle non-emergency calls. A community service officer can handle a multitude of lower-priority reports at a significantly less cost for training and employee benefits than a sworn officer, according to Hardman.
Other business
The board also approved:
A resolution ratifying the Baraboo-Wisconsin Dells Regional Airport Commission petition for state airport development aid to develop a master plan for the facility. The Baraboo Common Council also approved the petition at its April 13 meeting.
A task order from MSA authorizing the company to begin work on Lost Canyon Regional Facility Survey and Maintenance Planning. The estimated fee is $11,500 to $13,500 and should take 4-6 weeks to complete.
A request from Adam Makowski to place inflatable attractions in their extended beach area for hotel guests at the Aloha Motel at 1370 Hiawatha Drive.
Approved an ordinance repealing and recreating ordinance Chapter 26 for regulating short-term rental of electric scooters, mopeds, ATV and UTV vehicles in Lake Delton.
